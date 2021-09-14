Here’s a quick way to shave hundreds off your ever-rising health insurance premiums

Are you paying several hundred dollars more for health insurance than this time last year? A quick way to find out is to use our health insurance rate rise calculator.

Not happy with your result? We don’t blame you. Australians with health insurance have recently been hit with a double premium increase – first in October 2020 and again on 1 April 2021 leaving people who didn’t switch funds potentially paying, on average, a whopping 5.66% more*.

Health insurance rate rises: get the facts

Did you know?

Many of Australia’s biggest funds increased their premiums above the industry average.

Last year, the team at Health Insurance Comparison saved Australians an average of $312^ when they switched to a new insurer.

So, the big question is: are you paying too much for your health insurance?

If you’re worried about your premiums continually rising it could pay to compare policies and switch to better value cover.

Can I really pay less for the comparable cover?

Yes. Our experts at Health Insurance Comparison can help you find a better deal from our panel of trusted insurers.

Not only could we save you money, but we also take care of the process from start to finish, including all the paperwork.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.

References: *Historical Premium Increases 1997 – 2021.^Based on 25,311 customers in 2020.