10 tips to help decorate your home on a budget

With more time spent at home, it's easy to start adding to the list of home projects that have yet to get done. But jumping into renovating and decorating your home without a plan can make for costly regrets.

1. Choose classic styles

Depending on the room, stick to a few classic styles for larger pieces of furniture. For example, in the bedroom, choose a bed frame that can easily slot into any room. That way, if you plan to move, repaint or change the furniture around it – the bed doesn’t go out of style.

2. Buy quality where it matters

When decorating, identify a budget per room and then start to map out where you’re willing to spend more for better quality. For example, you may want to spend more on the lounge and TV in the living room. These pieces can last a long time and play an important role in creating a comfortable space for you, your family and your guests.

3. Use the space for more than one purpose

If you’re working with smaller spaces and decorating on a budget, consider double-duty furniture. For example, a coffee table could also serve as storage. Or, if your spare bedroom is also your home office, consider a sofa bed that allows you to convert the space when needed.

4. Make time for DIY projects

Sometimes when you’re scanning marketplaces for used furniture or home decor, it’s hard to find exactly what you need. A great way to make the most out of a bargain is to do it yourself. There are plenty of DIY project tutorials online that can help you convert those exciting finds into the pieces you’ve always wanted on a budget.

5. Spend less on the staples

Towels, bed linen, pillows, kitchen utensils – whatever the staple, consider your big brands where good quality meets a budget-friendly price tag. As we mentioned before, the budget per room will help you map out the amount you’re willing to spend on staples.

6. Add a new pop of colour

Consider repainting if you’re willing to take on a more significant home decor project on a budget. Paint is a great way to refresh any room without the hefty price tag of purchasing new furniture. You can also easily change the colour if you redecorate in the future.

7. Go thrifting

Nothing says on a budget like thrifting at local op shops or garage sales. It’s here where you can find pieces full of character that bring the room together on a budget. Think wall art, home decor or pieces of furniture like bar carts and side tables. These are the pieces that bring the room together.

8. Print out family photos

A great way to redecorate a space is to add some recent photos of special memories. You can have these blown up at the local print shop and create a collage. Or you can print square photos and purchase basic frames to create a beautiful wall art piece.

9. Focus on one room at a time

Instead of trying to tackle the entire house, start with one room at a time to stay on a budget. For example, pick a space where you spend lots of time, like the dining room. Then, consider updating the dining room table, wall art with personal photos and a fresh coat of paint.

10. Create a vision board before you start

A great way to keep your home decorating on a budget is with a clear plan. Start by making a vision board that includes the look, feel, and pieces you’re trying to replicate. From there, you can start to identify where you can purchase each piece and the budget needed.

Decorating your home and giving it the refresh it needs doesn't have to be expensive. With these 10 tips, you can make your home decor dreams come to life.