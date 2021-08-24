Meet the free comparison service helping older Aussies save hundreds on their health cover

Many Australians feel they could get a better deal on their health insurance, but put off switching for a number of reasons: admin, cost, waiting periods, insurers who make it confusing to work out what you’re covered for, and the belief that they won’t save that much.

But our free online comparison service Health Insurance Comparison is challenging this. Last year we saved customers who switched policies an average of $312* and our concierge team takes care of all the paperwork.

Customers who’ve compared with us have found it pays to be smart, not loyal. Like thousands of other Australians who’ve already cut costs this year, you’re just a few clicks away from potentially saving hundreds of dollars.

Health Insurance Comparison is giving older Aussies a fighting chance by offering consumers the power to compare big brand health insurance policies side by side, saving them time and money**.

Many older Australians are feeling increasingly stung by the annual rising cost of private health insurance in Australia.

And that cost adds up. On average, health insurance premiums have risen by the following amount:

3.25% in April 2019

2.92% in October 2020

2.74% in March 2021

The service saving everyday Aussies money

“Health insurance is a costly but necessary expense, and for many Aussies, they are paying exorbitantly high premiums for cover they will never use. We’ve created Health Insurance Comparison to take the confusion out of the comparison process,” says our CEO, Andrew Davis.

It’s all customised too. When you first arrive at our website you’ll be asked for some basic details like your family type and home state. The system then searches its extensive database of policies to show you those that best fit your needs, side by side, so you can make an informed choice.

With a panel of trusted health insurers, including Bupa, ahm, and HCF, Health Insurance Comparison makes shopping for health insurance easy. With the click of a button, they can help you find an affordable policy by stripping away the cover you don’t use, while saving you money on what matters to you.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.

References: *Based on 25,311 policies in 2020. **Health Insurance Comparison does not compare all private health insurers in Australia.