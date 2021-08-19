You could win the keys to luxury by supporting the Royal Melbourne Hospital

Every year thousands of people turn to the Royal Melbourne Hospital for care and many more rely on it to treat their loved ones.

A staggering 78,630 people received urgent care in the emergency department in 2019-20 while 103,470 inpatient admissions were made across the acute and sub-acute services.

The hospital and its 11,000 staff need support too and for this, it depends on the generosity of Australians to donate to its fundraiser – The Royal Melbourne Hospital Lottery.

This year, the lottery is offering its most valuable prize yet. The Grand Prize is an architect-designed four-bedroom home in Camberwell valued at $4 million. Topping it all off is $200,000 in gold.

This life-changing Grand Prize package, valued at a total of $4.2 million, is the stuff dreams are made of. Not only does the winner receive the keys to a brand new, mortgage-free house, but $200,000 to spend, save or invest as they choose.

The Camberwell home has been designed by Webster Architecture and constructed by custom home builders Mazzei with gardens by Nathan Burkett Landscape Architecture.

The exterior features handmade Krause bricks and inside, there are oak timber floors and a double-height dining room. There’s also a luxurious kitchen with marble benchtops and a walk-in-pantry.

The north-facing floor-to-ceiling windows let plenty of natural light flood into the rooms, particularly the kitchen, living and dining areas that look out to the pool. The alfresco space includes a built-in barbecue and polished concrete seating means entertaining is simple.

The house is fully furnished with custom-made pieces by Zuster.

Tickets in the Home Lottery help fund patient care, equipment, and vital research at the Royal Melbourne Hospital. Each ticket sold helps advance health care for everyone, everyday.

Buy tickets in the Royal Melbourne Hospital Home Lottery today.