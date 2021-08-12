How you could win a house while making a difference to the lives of sick Aussies

When Kingsley O’Connor collapsed at home, things went downhill rapidly. He was rushed to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and within days, his body had lost the ability to do the most basic functions.

Kingsley couldn’t move, swallow or breathe. For two months, he clung to life on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.

Doctors diagnosed him with a rare neurological condition paralysing his body called Guillain-Barre Syndrome. Between two to eight people in every 100,000 will develop GBS.

Luckily for Kingsley, he was in good hands. An expert team of allied health professionals including physiotherapists and occupational therapists rallied around him and Kingsley has since learned how to eat, drink and breathe independently once again.

His progress has astounded his family and the professionals treating him. With ongoing care, he is expected to walk again and make a full recovery.

“The Royal Melbourne Hospital is a special place,” he said.

“The staff have become like my family. With the help of the allied health team I can get back to living my best life.”

The Royal Melbourne Hospital employs more than 11,000 staff including more than 500 allied health clinicians. A staggering number of patients – more than 55,000 – rely on them for life-changing treatment each year.

The hospital’s major fundraiser, the Royal Melbourne Hospital Home Lottery, is now on. Proceeds from the ticket sales are used to buy state of the art medical equipment as well as fund new treatments and world-class research.

By purchasing a ticket, you can feel proud that you are supporting one of Australia’s biggest hospitals and also give yourself the chance to win with more than $7.4 million worth of prizes up for grabs.

These include getaways, luxury vehicles and the Grand Prize – a $4 million home in Camberwell plus $200,000 in gold.

