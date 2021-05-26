Bendigo: the place to sample fine food and wine this winter

If you thought the cold weather was a good excuse to hit pause on your travel adventures, think again. Winter is when many Victorian towns shine and among the brightest is Bendigo.

The historic town, just two hours drive north-west of Melbourne or a direct flight from Sydney with QantasLink, has just become Australia’s first and only UNESCO Creative City & Region of Gastronomy.

With a wealth of restaurants, cafes, wineries, breweries and bars, it’s no wonder Bendigo won the accolade. The UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation recognised the town’s commitment to local, sustainable, delicious and creative produce.

Most importantly for visitors, the food is delicious!

A good place to start is the Heathcote On Show weekend on June 12 to June 14. Artisan winemakers, chefs and brewers put their very finest ingredients to work to impress foodies and wine-lovers from near and far.

Home to more than 25 wineries and 70 vineyards, Heathcote is well known wine country. It’s most popular product is the premium shiraz, but it’s rich soils also produce great tasting Sangiovese, Tempranillo, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and in white wines, some excellent Rieslings and Viognier.

Don’t stop there oenophiles. There’s also the Barrel Wine Tasting Weekend on July 10 and 11, where Bendigo winemakers take you through to the barrel rooms for a closer look at the winemaking process.

All ages will enjoy the Awaken; Bendigo Brought to Light night lights display at Rosalind Park. Held every night after dark between June 26 and July 17, the 14 laser shows tell the story of Bendigo’s history including the traditional custodians of the land, the Dja Dja Wurrung People.

Festivities continue in July with the two-day Australian Sheep and Wool Show, a popular local event hosted in Bendigo since 1877. It attracts more than 5000 farmers and 28 different breeds of sheep, goats and alpacas to put the best of Australia’s woolen fashion and food on show.

This includes the Sheep Show’s ‘Women of Wool’ lunch, which features the Australian Wool Innovation fashion parades and more than 250 stallholders.

On August 28, Bendigo is all about beer. The popular winter beer festival, Bendigo on the Hop, brings together craft brewers with beer lovers to enjoy excellent beers, food and live music housed in unique locations in the centre of Bendigo.

Now all that’s left to do is grab your coats and beanies.

Go see Bendigo shine this winter! See the full program of 50+ Ignite events and experiences.