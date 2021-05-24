Australia and New Zealand are open for business, and there’s no better time to tick some spots off your bucket list. Book that well-deserved break with our top four places to travel this winter.

New Zealand

If you’re craving a quintessential winter wonderland, look no further than New Zealand. Few places offer snowsports experiences quite like NZ; from skiing an active volcano near Taupo, to navigating Queenstown’s Remarkables (and enjoying the après-ski culture that put this town on the map).

But beyond the slopes, there’s plenty here to keep everyone happy. Cruise the spectacular Milford Sound without the crowds, rug up for a wine tour in Marlborough or treat yourself to the ultimate spa day in the geothermal mud baths of Rotorua.

Whatever you’re looking for, an unforgettable trip awaits in New Zealand.

Western Australia

That epic Aussie road trip you’ve been meaning to do for years? Now’s the time.

Few stretches of highway offer quite so much as the coast of Western Australia. Start in Perth and wind your way past the other-worldly Pinnacles Desert, before making your way up the Coral Coast.

Head to Shark Bay and stay in Monkey Mia, where red sand meets turquoise water and friendly dolphins join you on your dip.

Take your marine experience to the next level in Exmouth by snorkelling with majestic whale sharks on their annual migration between March and July.

Or just relax on the secluded stretches of sand that follow you all the way to Broome. It’s the trip you might never have got around to taking – and you’ll be so glad you did.

Sydney

Whether you’re a local or visiting for a long weekend, now’s the perfect time to see Sydney with fresh eyes. With the usual tourist population missing, heaps of luxury hotel deals up for grabs and a brand-new winter festival in the mix, your city break awaits.

Check out the Sydney Solstice events, get tickets to the world-renowned ‘Hamilton’ or simply wander the city’s galleries, markets, foodie haunts and cocktail bars.

If you’re a NSW local, don’t forget to use your Dine & Discover vouchers before the end of June for a bonus discount on your meals and activities.

Tropical North Queensland

If you love an endless summer then your pilgrimage north awaits. And with no backpackers to battle, Cairns has become your idyllic gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and beyond.

Take the short ferry ride to the unspoilt paradise of Fitzroy Island and relax in the picture-perfect surrounds of rainforest and reef.

Alternatively, base yourself in the upmarket coastal town of Port Douglas, with palm-fringed beaches, nature experiences and the Daintree on your doorstep. Whether you’re looking for full-throttle adventure or complete relaxation, your dream holiday is never far away in sunny Queensland.