Five of Tasmania’s best wineries

Tasmania’s reputation as a premium cool climate winemaking region continues to grow, punching well above its weight in Australia and on the world stage – especially for its Sparkling wine.

Take a tour of our picks for Tasmania’s best wineries and cellar doors!

1. NOCTON VINEYARD

Situated in the rolling hills of the upper Coal River Valley, Nocton Vineyard was planted in 1999, making it among the valley’s oldest.

Nocton produces a large array of cool climate wines that convey the terroir marvellously, including Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Sparkling. Better still their cellar door is just 15 minutes from Hobart Airport!

373 Colebrook Road, Richmond TAS 7025

Thursday to Monday 10am to 4pm

Visit the Nocton Vineyard website

2. POOLEY WINES

With two unique sites in the Coal River Valley of Southern Tasmania, Cooinda and Butcher’s Hill, Pooley Wines were Tasmania’s first and only fully accredited environmentally certified sustainable vineyard.

No visit to Pooley would be complete without taking a tasting flight at the historic Belmont House, an 1830 sandstone stables and coach house and home to their cellar door.

Butcher’s Hill Vineyard & Cellar Door

1431 Richmond Rd, Richmond TAS 7025

Open daily 10am to 5pm

Visit the Pooley Wines website

3. DEVIL’S CORNER

Located along the East Coast of Tasmania two hours by car from Hobart, Devil’s Corner embraces its wild remoteness with a passion to produce award-winning cool climate wines of unmistakeable character, from Riesling to Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and more, as well as an esteemed range of Pinot Noirs.

Its iconic lookout, an architecturally-designed tower offering unparalleled views of the vineyards, is a genuine highlight.

1 Sherbert Avenue, Apslawn TAS 7190

Open daily from 10am to 5pm

Visit the Devil’s Corner website

4. BAY OF FIRES

Home to three premium wines labels in their own right – House of Arras, Bay of Fires and Eddystone Point – Bay of Fires Cellar Door is a wine lover’s dream.

Each label focusses on different winemaking philosophies and styles, but one thing is consistent between them – they all reflect the unique Tasmanian terroir of their surroundings.

The cellar door, a modern, welcoming venue, offers sweeping views over the vines, the winery and Pipers River, set amidst an ideal backdrop of beautiful, established gardens.

40 Baxters Road, Pipers River TAS 7252

Open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm

Visit the Bay of Fires website



5. JOSEF CHROMY

Recognised for his commitment and contribution to quality food and wine in Tasmania, Josef Chromy OAM has owned and developed some of Tasmania’s leading wineries.

Josef Chromy Wines is the culmination of his experience in Tasmania’s Tamar Valley, offering visitors a chance to explore the passion and product of one of our premier winemakers with tastings, vineyard tours, and more.

One of the true icons of Australian wine, Josef Chromy is an essential stop on any wine tour of Tasmania.

370 Relbia Rd, Relbia TAS 7258

Open daily from 10am to 5pm

Visit the Josef Chromy website

GET A TASTE OF TASSIE WITH WINE SELECTORS

Can’t get to Tassie? Then bring Tassie to you with a fantastic selection of premium wines from the Apple Isle, handpicked by the expert Tasting Panel at Wine Selectors!

Whether you have a passion for its Pinot, a soft spot for its Sparkling or are charmed by its Chardonnay, you’ll find what you’re looking for with quality wines from some of Tassie’s top producers – view the range and take your pick today here!