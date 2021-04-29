Discover Tasmania’s wine regions

It’s perhaps Australia’s most pristine wine region, and has won the hearts of wine lovers and judges around the world.

Welcome to Tasmania, and its regions that are rewriting the rules when it comes to premium cool climate wine.

While Tasmania’s wine history dates back as far as 1823, it wasn’t until the early 1970s that the industry began to flourish.

Australia’s only single state-wine region, in fact consists of seven distinct sub-regions or wine-growing areas – here they are, listed in order of percentage of production from highest to lowest!

TAMAR VALLEY

Tamar Valley is Tasmania’s oldest sub-region. Situated in the north of the island, it stretches from Relbia, near Launceston Airport, to northwards past Launceston on both sides to the Tamar River and producers 31.7% of Tasmania’s wine.

Its soils are incredibly fertile with high-yielding vineyards producing world-class wines, especially Sparkling. Tamar Valley is home to some of Tasmania’s most notable producers, including Josef Chromy, Jansz, Holm Oak, and many more.

COAL RIVER VALLEY

Located 25 kms north east of Hobart between Cambridge and north of Colebrook, Coal River Valley is one of the most southerly growing regions in Australia, with a cool, dry climate and very few days over 35 degrees, responsible for around 25% of Tasmania’s wine.

Its unique climate sees wines of great flavour depth and robust structure produced here, and the region is home to such great wineries as Frogmore Creek and Nocton Vineyard, amongst many others.

EAST COAST

The East Coast wine sub-region stretches from Bicheno to the Tasman Peninsula and produces around 18.4% of the state’s wine. The wild coastal remoteness contributes to the production of award-winning cool climate wines of unmistakeable character, notably Pinot Noir.

A place of stunning beauty and uncompromising characters, it is home to such notable wineries as Freycinet Vineyard, Devil’s Corner, Cape Bernier, Gaia Estate and more.

PIPERS RIVERS

Located in the north-east of Launceston on the Georgetown to Bridport road, the Pipers River sub-region produces 16.8% of Tasmania’s wine. It experiences a climate similar to that of France’s famous Champagne region and specialises in Sparkling wines.

The unique combination of geography, temperate climate and proximity to Bass Strait helps express the purity of Tasmanian terroir, with wineries like Pipers Brook, Bay of Fires, House of Arras and more calling Pipers River home.

DERWENT VALLEY

The Derwent Valley sub-region is situated between Hamilton and Hobart and produces 5.1% of the state’s wine.

It mirrors many of the conditions found in Burgundy, and hosts such notable wineries as Derwent Estate, Moorilla Estate and Kinvarra among others.

NORTH WEST/CRADLE COAST

Travel just 15 minutes south from Devonport, one hour from Launceston and a little over an hour from Cradle Mountain and you’ll find the North West/Cradle Coast.

The soils of the sub-region are rich in calcium, lime and loam. Barringwood, Ghost Rock and Lake Barrington Estate all have their wineries here.

HUON/SOUTHERN

Huon/Southern is by far the smallest of Tasmania’s wine producing sub-regions, accounting for just 0.4% of total wine production.

Just south of Hobart, the area’s cool climate and high sunshine hours make it a perfect region for the production of complex, high-quality Chardonnay and Pinot Noir-based wines in particular. Isle Vineyard, Panorama Vineyard, and several other very small producers have their operations here.

