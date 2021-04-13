Own your own holiday investment that pays for itself

Killing two birds with one stone is always a bonus, particularly when it comes to property investment.

New Gold Coast apartment development Chevron One Residences is giving canny investors the chance to do exactly that.

Thanks to a rent guarantee offered by developer Bensons Property Group, the luxury apartments at Chevron One Residences can be used as both holiday accommodation and a property investment.

The apartments come with guaranteed returns of up to 6 per cent gross yield for five years with the option for owners to stay up to two weeks per year.

Based on this, a two-bedroom apartment priced at $720,000 provides a yearly net profit of $2700 after fees and mortgage repayments.

The annual 14-night stay is free of any additional charges and allows owners to take advantage of the enviable location and of course, the Queensland sun.

Chevron One Residences is set back from Surfers Paradise on Chevron Island, a tranquil urban island on the Nerang River. Everything needed for a comfortable and easy holiday is close at hand with the shops and cafes at Surfers Paradise just a five minute walk away and the beach only eight minutes by foot.

Even closer are the local shops and cafes of Thomas Drive, which are a mere two minute walk away, and the Gold Coast Light Rail is five minutes away. This proximity to so many conveniences has earned Chevron One Residences a walk score of 89 out of 100.

Designed by architects at Marchese Partners, the shape and form of the highrise has been inspired by nature. Its white concrete facade is a nod to the pristine white beaches of the Gold Coast, which is showcased by floor to ceiling windows on the circular balconies.

A holiday spent at the apartments at Chevron One Residences is bound to be enjoyed with amenities including a concierge service, swimming pools, a gym, residents’ lounge and dining area, plus a yoga and sculpture garden.

Take a closer look at Chevron One Residences by visiting the display suite in South Yarra, Melbourne.