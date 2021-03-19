Why now is the perfect time to make your Queensland move

The stunning beaches and laidback lifestyles of Queensland are beckoning more Victorians to consider a sea-change.

Thanks to the ease of working from home, an increasing number are finding there is no time like now to make the move.

Latest Australian Bureau of Statistics interstate migration data found Queensland welcomed more than 22,300 new arrivals in the September quarter last year to become the country’s most popular relocation state.

It comes as economists predict a boom in Queensland property prices, particularly across the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast.

Data from Domain’s House Price Report for the September quarter found house prices rose by 25.5 per cent at Surfers Paradise in the past year to a median of $1.6 million.

House prices in the central Gold Coast suburb of Miami also soared by 21.8 per cent in the year leading up to September, reaching a median price of $835,000.

Property researchers say the price growth is not only owing to Queensland’s popularity, but it’s housing affordability, warmer climate and relaxed way of life.

And that’s exactly what’s on offer at Chevron One Residences at the Gold Coast. The architecturally designed highrise is set back from Surfers Paradise on Chevron Island, a quiet urban island that sits along the river.

Its accessibility to lifestyle needs is hard to beat, earning it a walk score of 89 out of 100.

Walk scores assess how close lifestyle amenities are and with the shops and eateries of Surfers Paradise just four minutes away, Chevron One Residences was deemed ‘very walkable’.

The beach is also a mere eight minutes by foot, the local shops and cafes of Thomas Drive are just a two minute walk away and the Gold Coast light rail is five minutes away.

Chevron Island is one of Queensland’s most prestigious locations, being home to many houses with enviable waterfront views that have commanded sale prices of up to $11 million.

Chevron One Residences has a display suite in South Yarra, Melbourne.

