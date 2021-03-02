Ageing baby boomers are missing out on health insurance savings every year

Most older Australians see their health insurance premiums rise every year but don’t realise these high costs can be for services they’ll never need.

This free comparison service shows mature Aussies and retirees where to make big savings without compromising on cover.

Ground breaking comparison service HealthInsuranceComparison.com.au is giving Aussie families a fighting chance by offering consumers the power to compare big brand health insurance policies side by side, saving them time and money as they make informed choices about their private health cover.

The service comes as many older Australians are feeling increasingly stung by the perpetually rising cost of private health insurance in Australia.

Health insurance premiums rose by 3.25% on average in April 2019, and were set to rise by 2.92% in April 2020 before the pandemic.

But despite high increases seen in some policies, others will actually decrease. Some health funds are simply cheaper than others.

The service saving everyday Aussies money

“Health insurance is a costly but necessary expense, and for many Aussies, they are paying exorbitantly high premiums for cover they will never use.

We’ve created HealthInsuranceComparison.com.au to take the confusion out of the comparison process,” says a Health Insurance Comparison spokesperson.

“We’ve saved thousands of customers both time and money. Take Mary from Kelmscott, WA – we saved her family nearly $800 on their annual premiums.”

Using the service, Australians can compare multiple health insurance brands, cover options and pricing all in the one place.

The service saves time, but the biggest benefit for most are the dollar savings – in fact, their customers saved an average of $380.79* annually.

It’s all customised too. When you first arrive at HealthInsuranceComparison.com.au you’ll be asked for some basic details like your family type and home state.

The system then searches its extensive database of policies to show you policies targeted to your needs, side by side so you can make an informed choice.

Since launching, thousands of happy Aussies have already jumped on board. Over 40,000 Australians used HealthInsuranceComparison.com.au to compare health insurance in March this year, citing saving money as their number one reason for using the site.

HealthInsuranceComparison.com.au is a trusted online service that makes comparison shopping for vital health insurance easy.

With the click of a button, they can help you find an affordable policy by stripping away the cover you don’t use, while saving you money on what matters to you.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.

References: *Average savings based off 20,400 customers during 2019