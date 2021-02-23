Eight signs you’re missing out on a better deal on your health insurance

To get real value from your health insurance, you need to look beyond the dollar sign. Sure, you might be paying low premiums, but that doesn’t count for much if you’re always getting hit with out-of-pocket expenses.

Eight common signs you’re not getting the best deal on your health insurance

If you think there’s a chance your current health insurance isn’t giving you the value you deserve, here are the common warning signs:

1. Despite paying top dollar for the cover you need, you still end up paying out-of-pocket expenses.

2. You’re paying for extras cover but never use it. For example, if you’ve got optical cover but don’t need glasses, that’s an expense you don’t need as eye check-ups are covered under Medicare.

3. The kids have left home but you’re still paying for a family policy.

4. Your extras annual limits are too low to make any difference – you always end up using them up in the first few months. This means your additional healthcare needs for the rest of the year come out of your own pocket. Ouch.

5. None of your nearby or favoured healthcare providers have an agreement with your current provider. That means you either have to travel out of town or pay out-of-pocket expenses.

6. You’re paying for a hospital cover policy that covers things you don’t need. Let’s face it, a 50-something in good physical condition with Gold Hospital Cover won’t need pregnancy or weight-loss surgery.

7. The key services you actually need are restricted on your current level of hospital cover. For example, you’ve had a bad back for years but can’t get any of the associated treatment costs covered because you’re on Bronze Cover.

8. It’s been more than two years since you last compared or switched health insurance. The savings you make by switching to a more appropriate policy could negate the annual premium price hike.

Premiums are always on the rise

Just because you’ve locked in a good deal at the start of your health insurance policy, that doesn’t mean the price will stay the same forever. In fact, if you don’t keep an eye on your premiums then you could end up paying a lot more than you expect.

Health insurance premiums rise every year and in 2020, some providers are bumping up their premiums by a whopping average of 5.63%*.

Even if you think you’re getting value for money from your health fund, you could still save by comparing policies to find a cheaper policy with the same level of cover.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.

References: *Department of Health, Average annual premium price change by insurer, March 2020 ^Based on 20,400 customers in 2019