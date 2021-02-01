How home movers could save hundreds of dollars on their electricity bills

Finding an energy supplier is often one of the last things on the to do list when you’re moving home.

But if you leave your electricity or gas connection to the last minute, you could end up overpaying for your energy.

Many electricity suppliers simply won’t be able to connect you at short notice.

That means you might be stuck on an expensive plan and missing out on cheaper rates and discounts. It’s why it pays to compare early.

How to play the electricity market smartly as a home mover

Moving house is a stressful process regardless of whether you’re renting or buying and it’s easy to overlook getting your energy bills sorted.

But switching suppliers well in advance is one trick all home movers should take advantage of.

That way you can get the best offer – along with new customer discounts – rather than being forced to go with the only option.

And don’t rely on your current supplier to give you the best deal.

Thousands of Aussies have been lured in by suppliers offering discounts for a contracted term, only to be automatically switched onto a more expensive Default Market Offer (DMO) price at a later date.

Switch electricity suppliers in a matter of minutes.

There’s no excuse to be overpaying for your energy. The latest ACCC data suggests Aussies could save up to $219 on electricity bills just by shopping around*.

But when you’re moving home, every spare second counts. Which is why ElectricityandGas.com.au can quickly find you the best deal in a matter of minutes.

You can switch online and we’ll even take care of the paperwork.

Even if you’re not moving house anytime soon, you can avoid falling into the DMO trap and getting the best deal by comparing energy suppliers every 12 to 24 months.

Don’t pay the price for not planning ahead. Get in touch with ElectricityandGas.com.au today and let us take care of all the hard work, so you can focus on packing boxes instead of panicking about bills.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.

References: *ACCC, Enquiry into the National Electricity Market, September 2020. The median effective price paid by residential market offer customers across the four regions was around 17 per cent lower than standing offer customers in 2019. For a standing offer customer that used a median amount of electricity from the grid, this difference means switching could save $219 a year.