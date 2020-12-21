Best Chardonnay food matches

Chardonnay is one of the world’s great wines, and it’s no wonder – with such diversity of styles available, it’s an extraordinarily food-friendly drop to enjoy with a vast range of dishes.

Here are some simple tips to create the ideal Chardonnay food and wine pairing.

PAIR WITH STYLE

Whichever style you prefer, Chardonnay is a truly delicious wine to pair with food.

While classic pairings include roast chicken and other white meats, these are best reserved for the fuller-bodied Chardonnay wines, so the rich flavours of the meat don’t overpower the wine.

The lighter styles and Sparkling wines that use Chardonnay as their base, however, open up even more intriguing possibilities for your palate. Here are some of our favourite food matches for each style!

Champing for Chardonnay DOZEN RRP $302

You Pay $195 Shop Now Champing for Chardonnay 6-PACK RRP $151

You Pay $103.50 Shop Now

BEST FOOD MATCHES FOR SPARKLING BLANC DE BLANCS

The earthy flavours of mushroom and the saline characters of oysters really come alive when paired with the beautiful, crisp acidity and texture of a Sparkling Blanc de Blanc.

Try these recipes for some winning combinations!

Lyndey Milan’s mushroom pâté

Mark Olive’s Asian-inspired oysters

BEST MATCHES FOR LIGHT TO MEDIUM-WEIGHT, LIGHTLY OAKED CHARDONNAY

The more restrained use of oak in this style of Chardonnay allows more room for delicacy in your food selections, and lets dishes with zesty flavours really shine – as demonstrated in these suggested recipes.

Delicious fish tacos

Prawn and pineapple salad with lime dressing

BEST MATCHES FOR MEDIUM-TO-FULLER WEIGHT, MORE HEAVILY-OAKED CHARDONNAY

Bring on the flavour! Fuller-bodied Chardonnays have the heft and character to stand up beautifully to creamier, richer dishes, so if you’re hankering for a big, bold flavour sensation then go to town with the following suggested recipes!

Anjum Anand’s Mangalorean chicken curry

King salmon with warm romesco salad

MORE GREAT FOOD AND WINE GUIDES

Looking for more great food and wine matches? Our friends at Wine Selectors have you covered: try their Food and Wine Pairing Essentials Guide, or their excellent Takeout Tastings series… enough to satisfy the hungriest wine lover!

If you’re looking to experience the full breadth of what this classic variety can offer your palate, try a Champing for Chardonnay selection from Wine Selectors.

Featuring such beautiful wines as the Gold medal-winning De Iuliis Chardonnay 2018, it provides an excellent overview of the contemporary Australian Chardonnay scene and its regions from just $16.50 a bottle, with the latest issue of Selector magazine included FREE – exclusive to readers of The New Daily!

This month from Wine Cellar

Previous Articles