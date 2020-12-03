Sponsored The great health insurance gap fee rip-off hitting older Aussies in the pocket

Out of pocket gap fees are up again and it’s older Aussies with health insurance who are losing out. Photo: Getty
Did you know that out-of-pocket expenses for hospital treatments have risen by a whopping 5.1% over the past 12 months?*

That means even if you have health insurance, you’re paying, on average, more than $319 in gap fees across all hospital treatments.

Even worse, it’s older Australians who are more likely to use hospital services that are being hit hardest by these rising costs.

It’s time to take matters into your own hands by finding hospital cover that minimises gap fees. Start today with Health Insurance Comparison.

Older Australians who are more likely to use hospital services are being hit hardest by rising out-of-pocket expenses. Photo: Getty

Older Aussies are feeling the heat of rising gap fees

Industry regulator APRA’s latest statistics on private health insurance is bad news for older Australians. Some common hospital treatments – such ear, nose and throat, and urology – have a whopping average gap charge of 27%.

That’s a significant out-of-pocket cost for hospital treatments on top of what you’re already paying for your health insurance.

It’s not surprising that older Aussies are left wondering why they have to pay for gap prone health insurance as well as fork out for treatment they should have already been covered for.

But you can take action. Many health insurers offer “no gap” schemes that eliminate out-of-pocket hospital expenses. The first step to finding cover that doesn’t leave you with a big medical bill is to compare policies.

Don’t wait for the inevitable further increase of gap fees. Take action today and compare policies. Photo: Getty

Make the switch today

At Health Insurance Comparison we specialise in finding and comparing hospital cover policies for older Australians. We hunt down affordable cover from our panel of insurers so you can reduce your risk of getting hit by gap fees.

What’s more, customers who compared and switched with us in 2019 saved an average of $380.79 on their health insurance. That’s money back in your pocket.

Don’t wait for the inevitable further increase of gap fees. Do what you can to avoid getting hit with out-of-pocket expenses when you need hospital treatment. Take action today and compare policies now.

Minimise potentially being hit with rising gap fees and find the hospital cover that’s right for you. Compare today with Health Insurance Comparison.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.

References: *APRA Quarterly Private Health Statistics, 17 November 2020.
** Based on 20,400 customers in 2019.

