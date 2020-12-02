Five dry styles of Rosé you must try!

Alluring in colour, aromatic on the nose and divinely dry to taste, Rosé can be made in a range of styles largely dependent on the grapes used. Here are our five must-try styles!

1. SHIRAZ ROSÉ

Shiraz – or as it’s sometimes known here, Syrah – makes a stunning flavour base for Rosé, imparting a somewhat fuller body and more forward flavours to the wine.

In terms of flavour characters, expect a little spice with white pepper notes, hints of charcuterie or cured meat, and bright cherry flavours with a hint of bitter citrus for a next-level summer sipper!

2. SANGIOVESE ROSÉ

More and more Australians are discovering the charms of Sangiovese, and consequently more and more winemakers are turning out beautiful Rosé with it.

If you ever see a Rosato, it’s a safe bet it was made using Sangiovese grapes! Expect a dry yet flavoursome burst of cherry sweetness with wild strawberry notes and some savoury spice underpinning it all, in a somewhat complex – but highly approachable – mix.

3. PINOT NOIR ROSÉ

Ahh, Pinot Noir! One of our most-loved varietals, this seductive fruit also makes for a compelling Rosé style.

Given how pernickety Pinot can be if conditions aren’t quite right, so-so vintages are often harnessed in the making of Pinot Noir Rosé – but while such grapes might not pass muster for a single variety release, they’re just perfect for a Rosé release.

Typically made in a delicate and dry style with soft flavours of strawberry and white cherry underlined by some peppery notes, these are light, textural wines that are a sheer delight.

4. GRENACHE ROSÉ

Grenache, which particularly thrives in the South Australian regions of McLaren Vale and the Barossa, has emerged as a highly popular variety in the production of modern Australian Rosé.

Generally a touch sweeter than other Rosés, it is nonetheless on the drier side with vibrant notes of berry-based fruit flavours, underscored with boiled lolly-like characters – the perfect treat to beat the heat!

5. CABERNET ROSÉ

Distinguished by its slightly deeper, reddish colour, Rosé made from Cabernet grapes offers bright cherry-berry flavours, often with an herbaceous, savoury edge – think pepper spice and capsicum notes.

They also display a touch more acidity, as they’re not commonly aged in oak, making for a truly mouth-watering style that you’ll return to again and again.

Simply put, if you’re new to the world of Rosé, you’re sure to find a favourite among these distinctive styles, ensuring some happy sipping over the long, hot summer. Enjoy!

