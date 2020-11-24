Choosing the best SUV for Aussie road trips

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt in 2020, it’s that convenience is everything! We’ve not only had to change the way we work, but also the ways in which we live and shop – and of course the way we travel.

Road trips are on the increase because, let’s face it, we’re either too cautious to book flights – who knows when the next lockdown will happen – or we’re sticking closer to home where we know it’s safe to travel.

The key, though, is that if you’re planning a road trip, you want to be as comfortable as possible – and for that, you need the right vehicle.

So, what should you look for when buying an SUV?

Know your types: there are two types of SUV – car-based and truck-based. Car-based SUVs aren’t really built for challenging terrain, but they’re great for handling modest off-road travel.

Truck-based are not as common anymore, but they’re great for rocks, sand, steep inclines, and so on. There’s subcompact, small, midsized, and large SUVs on the market.

Seats: Most SUVs fit five people, and some mid-full sized models include a third row that allows up to 7 or 8 people. But you want them to do that comfortably, so check the space you have between rows.

Drive type: Most SUVs use front-drive or all wheel drive, but rarely 4WD. All wheel drive is a lighter system than 4WD, and it’s good for bad weather and dirt roads, but not for rocks and difficult terrain.

Comfort and ease: Essentially, you want something that not only enhances the convenience of road travel, but is also easy to drive, compact and practical.

Make and model: You’ll find an abundance of SUV manufacturers, but you want to choose one that is highly reputable in the marketplace.

Haval is a SUV specialist that’s owned by GWM, and according to the stats, the company has been one of the most successful car manufacturers in 2020 in terms of sales in Australia.

How does Haval compare?

In the first nine months of the year, when much of the country was essentially in lockdown, Haval sold 2,209 vehicles – a 90.3% increase on the same period in 2019. Even just in September, Haval sales increased 70.5% compared to the same period the previous year.

In comparison, Toyota had a 10.3% decrease in sales, Mazda saw a decrease of 23.4% and Hyundai sales fell 32.0% compared to the same period in 2019.

The best seller? Although Haval was selling three models, it was the Haval H2 that truly took the cake, with sales increasing 122.7% on the previous year. What makes this car so special?

Haval H2 has some great features that will make your road trip much more exciting, particularly if you have kids in the car. Inclusions like the reversing camera, 18” alloys, high definition touch screen, and Apple CarPlay™ will keep everyone occupied.

There’s the Premium Auto and the next level, which is a step up in comfort – the Lux Auto. The difference is the Lux comes with plush Comfort-Tek leather seats, panoramic sunroof, and auto climate control. Everything you need for a relaxed and exciting adventure.

And if you’re travelling with the family or your mates, there’s also plenty of legroom in the back with foot space under the front seats. As mentioned, it’s built for comfort.

When you’re planning a road trip, you want a SUV that’s dependable and the Haval H2 is so reliable, it comes with a seven-year, unlimited kilometre warranty – the highest level of coverage you’ll find in any cars on the market (matched only by Kia).

Do your research, shop wisely and you’ll have a great journey!