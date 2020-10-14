Sponsored Why you could be overpaying for your family’s health insurance
Why you could be overpaying for your family’s health insurance

Why you may be overpaying for your family’s health cover Photo: Getty
We’d do anything to protect our family’s health, but that shouldn’t include overpaying for health insurance. If you’re a hard-working parent, you deserve a better deal on your health cover.

A better deal often means only paying for extras we actually use, and minimising out-of-pocket expenses when we’re already shelling out for large monthly premiums.

Sadly, it’s all too easy to be paying too much on your policy while getting a pretty poor return in rebates from your insurer. That’s where a site like Health Insurance Comparison comes in. They can help you cut your costs but not your cover.

Hard working families often end up getting a bad deal on their health insurance. Photo: Getty

Why some policies aren’t worth the extra dollars

Paying hundreds each month for extras for your family may not prove effective – or affordable – in the long run.

It’s important to understand exactly what your extras limits are and how much your insurer will give you back on extras such as dental, optical, physio and psychology, because even if you’re covered, you could still be hit with major out-of-pocket expenses.

What’s more, if your dentist or physio doesn’t have an agreement with your chosen health fund, you could be trekking across town just to access affordable care.

If you’re a hard-working parent, you deserve a better deal on your health cover. Photo: Getty

These details are often hidden in the policy detail, which is why plenty of families in Australia don’t feel like they’re getting value for money.

It’s why the team at Health Insurance Comparison are experts in knowing the details of family policies. Last year, we saved Aussie families an average of $603.03* when they compared and switched cover with us.

They can make sure you can cut any out-of-pocket expenses to the trusted family dentist and ensure your extras allow your whole family to use rebates smartly and claim back the cost of your policy.

Compare today and see how much you could save.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.

*Based on 3459 family policies in 2019.

