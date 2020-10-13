Sponsored Best food matches for Shiraz
Updated:

Best food matches for Shiraz

Shiraz is the perfect partner to most any red meat dish. Photo: Wine Selectors
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Shiraz is one of the tastiest, most food-friendly wines around, and is a near-perfect pairing for any red meat dish you could think of. But it’s also a winner with many hearty vegetable-based dishes as well as some rich sweets – it really does do it all.

Here are our picks for the best food matches to enjoy with a glass or two of premium Australian Shiraz.

Lyndey Milan’s braised oxtail with Italian flavours
Hearty, rich, and filling, this Italian-inspired beef dish from popular chef Lyndey Milan is as rustic and rewarding as it gets – and an utterly perfect partner to a dense, brooding and full-flavoured Shiraz.

Aussie lamb burger
Put a gourmet twist on your classic burger with this indulgent lamb burger. With its tzatziki base and golden caramelised onions in the mix, a nice medium-bodied cool climate Shiraz makes for a beautiful pairing to its flavours.

Beef in particular is the classic pairing with Shiraz. Photo: Wine Selectors

Argentinian beef steak with chimichurri sauce
One great thing about Shiraz is that some of the more savoury styles make for absolutely delicious pairings with somewhat spicier fare, like this delicious Argentinian beef steak with chimichurri sauce.

Chocolate soufflé with Shiraz syrup
Do you have something of a sweet tooth? Go all-out for indulgence with this chocolate soufflé, made even more lush by its rich Shiraz syrup. The plummy fruit-forward flavours of the wine syrup and the rich flavours of the chocolate are just divine!

SHIRAZ SPOTLIGHT DOZEN

RRP $336
You Pay $198Shop Now

THE SHEER CHARM OF SHIRAZ 6-PACK

RRP $280.50
You Pay $180Shop Now

SHIRAZ SPOTLIGHT 6-PACK

RRP $168
You Pay $105Shop Now

Lyndey Milan’s bruschetta with eggplant, capsicum and olives
It’s not just red meat that is a treat when enjoyed with a good Shiraz. Eggplant is especially well-suited to the mouth-filling flavours of Shiraz, especially when prepared in the manner of this satisfying bruschetta with eggplant, capsicum and olives.

There’s no better introduction to the supple delights of Australian Shiraz than with a Shiraz Spotlight selection from Wine Selectors. A fantastic cross-section of Australia’s top Shiraz regions and styles, order today and save up to $138 – exclusive to readers of The New Daily!

This month from Wine Cellar

Top three Australian Shiraz regions

Previous Articles

Why Barossa Shiraz is so beloved
Hunter Valley – One of the most-visited wine regions in the country
Three regions you need to know about in WA

 

Follow Us

Trending Now

Michael Pascoe: Politicians gift property developers billions of dollars every year
Budget superannuation changes hide real fund performance and leave members vulnerable
Paul Bongiorno: Poor climate for Australia’s OECD ambitions
responsible-lending
Responsible lending: What the proposed changes could mean for consumers
Hiding phones, cutting off family: The push to make coercive control illegal
Pope meets Cardinal George Pell in midst of Vatican money scandal
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video