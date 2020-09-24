Coronavirus impacts on Victoria: Career prospects for young Victorians once lockdown is over

As Victoria gets back on its feet after lockdown, hundreds of young people will be trying to break into the workforce.

With the majority of young people employed by industries most affected by coronavirus, such as hospitality, retail, tourism, arts and administration, it’s clear they have borne the brunt of the unemployment crisis.

So as the nation faces an entirely new type of recession, it’s likely to be a worrying and challenging time for thousands of young Victorians.

Some will be attempting to regain work after being stood down or made redundant, while others will be taking their first steps after graduating from high school or tertiary education.

Either way, the post-COVID path to a sustainable job future will be a new one.

To guide young Victorian workers along the way, the Australian Council of Trade Unions has created an online support centre with a broad range of information about everything from employment rights to personal protective equipment (PPE).

Designed to help a wide range of workers across all industries, the Australian Unions Support Centre is there to answer questions on all workplace issues.

With many young Victorians expecting a future career path involving a mix of freelance and part-time roles, it’s sure to come in handy for those wanting to know more about their entitlements and workplace rights.

And despite all the reports of economic doom and gloom, it is possible to find fair, equitable and satisfying work in the post-COVID world.

Organisations are turning their attention to developing strategies focused on preventing long-term youth unemployment.

In their National Economic Reconstruction Plan, the ACTU has nominated five steps to a jobs-led recovery. It covers everything from job-creation to infrastructure, energy to training.

“We know what’s needed is for the Government to lead and urgently intervene in the jobs market, otherwise young people will suffer the effects of this recession their entire working lives” explained ACTU president Michele O’Neil.

“Australian unions have put forward a jobs led economic recovery plan to help steer the country through the next stages of this crisis and provide a lasting legacy in the society and economy”.

Hand-in-hand with government initiatives, the plan aims to steer thousands of people back to work and into a healthier economy.

It’s important to know young job hunters aren’t alone.

Support is available to young people caught up in the COVID-19 crisis and will continue to be there when Victoria emerges from lockdown.