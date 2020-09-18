Top investors step up engagement with companies to decarbonise portfolios

The head of BHP’s sustainability and climate change, Dr Fiona Wild, said fears that the pandemic would pause climate change action have failed to materialise and in fact, the urgency and momentum is greater than it was a year ago.

But the urgent response to the devasting pandemic highlights the effort required to deal with the potential impact of extreme climate events and serves to show what may lie ahead if the world experiences a further rise in global temperatures, she told the ASI conference on Wednesday.

“While the transition to a low carbon economy might not be moving at the pace we need, it is happening,” she said, adding that the world must galvanise if it is to achieve the ambitions of Paris agreement.

The panel discussion focused on how investors could use their influence to engage with companies and lobby for change.

Andrew Gray, AustralianSuper’s head of ESG said 75 of the emissions in the asset owner’s domestic equities portfolio come from just ten companies. “We engage intensely with those companies,” he said. “ Our engagement approach is really clear and we can tackle a very big part of the emissions.”

Gray ruled out selling stocks saying divestment only has a role at the margin. “Our role is to encourage those companies we think can make a low carbon transition. But if they can’t, and we assessed the risk as being too high, we would divest.”

But that doesn’t fix the problem, delegates heard.

A solid 54 per cent of Austalia’s emissions come from business processes, with 32 per cent from electricity generation. “That tells us that investors need to tackle the broad-based economy. Therefore, effective engagement with investee companies is key to make that transition to net-zero emissions,” Gray said.