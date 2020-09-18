Pandemic triggers new interest in private markets

A poll taken during a session on unlisted assets at the ASI digital conference on Thursday revealed that a whopping 79 per cent of funds are looking for opportunities in the next 6 – 18 months. While 21 per cent said they were reviewing their exposure to unlisted assets, not one single delegate was planning to reduce their holding.

The poll data aligns with the thinking of Claire Smith, head of alternatives at Schroders, who said the advantage of private markets that investors can eliminate the noise in the listed markets.

Further, she told delegates that the market is overly-focussed on the recent devaluations of the unlisted assets held within super funds. “But what about the volatility in the listed markets? What if you choose to exit your super fund when the market plummeted 30 per cent and then watch it rebound 20 per cent?”

In her view, there is a complete disconnect between the real economy and listed equities markets. “No-one knows what’s happening,” she argued. “So everyone is dancing around trying to figure out how to eke out the best possible returns from their portfolio. Liquidity is a nice risk to take when you compare it to all the other risks.”

Smith likes to think that dialling up one’s exposure to private assets immunises investors against wild market swings.