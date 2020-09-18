More mega funds on the cards

Merger activity involving an estimated $1.5 trillion of superannuation assets is progressing as the pace of industry consolidation picks up, according to Catherine Nance, a PwC partner.

But despite the flurry of recent deals, Australia is still a long way off having the optimal number of superfunds, which Nance puts at between 30 and 50 funds.

Speaking at the annual ASI conference on Thursday, Nance, who has advised on 14 mergers of super funds, predicted that the number of super funds would be slashed from 180 to between 30 and 50 in the next three to five years. Further, the market will end up with five to ten mega funds – with more than $100 billion of assets and a similar number of small niche funds.

Merger activity has picked up over the past year or so, with a spate of recent activity including Aware Super’s proposed merger with WA Super, QSuper’s tie-up with Sunsuper, Tasplan’s marriage with MTAA Super and Cbus’ merger with Media Super.

Panellists agreed that funds must remove any barriers that may be delaying or preventing mergers taking place.

“We have seen some mergers almost fall over because of disputes over about who is on the board of the new entity, the management team, which fund receives the successive fund transfer and which administrative platform will be used,” said Nance. She calls some disputes hygienic – due diligence wrangles mostly – whereas others are deal-breakers and will block a merger.

“The greatest “deal-breaker” is disagreements on investment philosophy decision and products,” she added.

Damian Graham, investment chief at Aware Super said the fund had “an aspiration to be one of those large funds.” “We want to get to around $200 billion,” he said, adding that the fund had grown to $135 billion following the Vic Super, State Plus and WA Super deals.