Investors demand solid sustainability data

Cutting edge data capabilities are critical for super funds who are charged with improving member outcomes by calibrating risk and driving net returns.

This is the view of Stephen Reilly, chief operating officer at HESTA and a former Morgan Stanley vice president, expressed at the ASI conference on Tuesday.

During the session, Reilly stressed the importance of building flexibility into the data system.

But he argued that means going against the traditional intuition about precision where everything revolves around one absolute source of truth.

“What becomes important is how we get the right information to the right person, in the right form at the right time. This game is changing every day, every week and the ability to be flexible comes down to how we are structuring our data so we can make better decisions.”

Reilly pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as a ‘fantastic’ example of why funds needed to be flexible enough to pivot quickly.

He told delegates that HESTA paid out around $2 billion under the government’s early release scheme and that set in train a series of other knock-on effects.

“Early release had a ripple effect on liquidity which, in turn, affected how we managed the funds. That had a ripple effect on the valuation process – it is all connected,” he said. “What is the exposure, what is the information that people need to make decisions on how to handle liquidity requirements?”

While the $52 billion asset owner could easily meet the $1.4 billion early release payments, the ripple effect highlighted the importance of getting the data right in order to make holistic decisions and maintain strong returns in a volatile time, Reilly explained.