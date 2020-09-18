Can Australia turn affordable housing into an asset class?

Australia’s asset owners agree that there is enormous potential for large-scale investment in affordable housing if the federal and state governments remove the hurdles that prevent the economics from making sense. Barriers include land unavailability, high costs and onerous GST charges on construction costs.

During the ASI conference on Wednesday, Damien Webb, head of income and real assets at Aware Super conceded that the state and federal governments are focused on support jobs in construction, an economic recovery and supplying affordable housing.

In addition to the obvious hurdles to institutional investors, he noted the tax breaks afforded the not-for-profit community housing providers (CHPs).

“More programs with CHPs is a great way to increase supply,” said Webb, noting that these tax breaks are not available to private investors who want to invest in affordable housing. “It would be great if we could get additional incentives,” he told delegates.

Webb explained to the delegates GST on construction costs is a massive 120 basis points of total return.

“The trick in the system is if you build-to-sell, you can claim back input credits but not if you build-to-own,” he said.

Webb told delegates he has raised this with Canberra but there was little appetite for what would be a very significant reduction for superfunds.

Web conceded that there was some positive movement at the state level.

Linda Cunningham, Cbus’ head of debt and alternatives wants to see continued government support for the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC) up and running for just over a year.