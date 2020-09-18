Blyth urges the Australian government to set up a national wealth fund

Scottish political economist Mark Blyth has urged Canberra to set up a citizens’ wealth fund which would help fix income inequality in Australia by placing more wealth into the hands of the public.

Speaking at AIST’s ASI conference on Monday, the high-profile Blyth – a professor at Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs – told delegates that when the cost of borrowing is lower than economic growth, governments should create a national wealth fund to issue bonds and invest in equities.

“Everyone can set it up in six months and it would have a tremendous impact,” he said, pointing out that equities are much less plentiful now thanks to the number of corporate share buybacks that have occurred as a result of cheap debt.

Whenever there is a financial crisis or a pandemic, he added, there are wild swings in financial markets. “Currently, central banks step in and put a floor under asset prices to protect those asset values which means the top 20 per cent [of investors] never make losses,” he said.

“Everyone else in the real economy is bearing the cost which is fundamentally unfair.”

He told delegates that when equities fall in value the government can issue an extra 20 per cent of GDP in debt which it can fund at a negative real rate.

The professional fund can buy equities he went on to say, put them in a passive fund and get the upside of asset ownership – 6 per cent compounded as prices recover over the next 10 to 15 years.

“You would have all the money you would ever need without raising a single cent in taxes”, he said.

Importantly, he said, broadening asset ownership for the majority of the population would make an enormous dent in inequality.

During the conference, Blyth stressed the “failure of imagination” that pervades institutions policymakers and highlighted the need for courage, good political leadership and a change in perspective.