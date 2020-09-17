Meet the only major health insurer committed to giving you 0% Premium Increase in 2020

There’s no disputing 2020 has been one of the toughest years in living memory, and when times are this uncertain, it’s only natural that we try to maintain whatever little control we can.

Our spending is one of those areas. Perhaps you’ve downgraded from the premium Netflix package, vowed to order fewer pizza deliveries, or put your mobile dry-cleaning service on hold.

On the other hand, with COVID-19 highlighting the importance of our health more than ever, it might feel counterintuitive to consider cost cutting on something like private health insurance.

In fact, with the majority of private health funds set to raise their premiums on the 1st of October 2020, now could be the perfect time to check what you pay.

As the only major private health fund to have done away with this year’s premium increase for all their members, not-for-profit organisation HBF is leading the way in terms of affordable private health insurance.

They’ve been honing their craft in WA for the past 79 years – hence why you might not be familiar with the name – but earlier this year HBF branched out to share the love nationwide. (It might be one of the only good things to have happened lately.)

As well as bucking the trend by cancelling this year’s premium hike for their members, they’re also offering hardship support options designed to give a helping hand to members experiencing job loss or other financial difficulty1. In a recent Choice comparison study, HBF came out on top overall as to how well they were supporting customers during COVID-19.

Meanwhile, without any shareholders to demand financial returns, they’re focussed on offering value for money to their members.

HBF advises taking the time to regularly review the services included on your policy to ensure they align with your individual health and lifestyle needs. For instance, if you’re not in need of pregnancy cover, there’s no point having it included in your policy.

Not an existing HBF member? Join by 18 October 2020 on eligible Hospital and Extras Covers and you’ll get six weeks free after six months with them2.

Finally, some good news in this most challenging of years.

1Financial hardship support is available to existing members who have held an HBF policy for more than one month.

2Join by 18 October 2020 on eligible Hospital and Extras cover and get 6 weeks free after 6 months from new policy start date. Eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. Find out more information