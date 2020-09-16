How to get value for money from your insurance on your everyday health expenses

Getting value for money from your health insurance is more than just getting the lowest price on your premiums. It’s the everyday extras like going to the dentist or getting new glasses that are really burning a hole in your pocket.

In other words, you’ve got to make sure you’re getting value for your money if you truly want to become a smart saver.

The first step is to make sure you’re not paying too much for your policy. In 2019 alone, Health Insurance Comparison was able to save our customers $380.79 on average when they switched funds with us. That’s not all. Families saved a whopping $603.03 by choosing a more appropriate plan.

And you too could save hundreds of dollars on a new health policy by comparing with us.

From a dentist check-up to getting new glasses – the savings are real

Let’s look at an example on how you can get value for money on your extras.

Let’s say, you’re a family of four who get dental cleaning done once every year – if your average cost for cleaning is $111 and your current fund covers 50% of that cost, you’ll get back $222 on your treatments.

But you can save more. If you compare and switch to a fund that covers 80% of that cost, then you’ll get back $355 on your yearly visits to the dentist.

That’s a massive saving which successfully off-sets a lot of your costs. But it can be hard to compare rebates, as you’ve got to go deep into the ins and outs of a policy. It’s why the experts at Health Insurance Comparison can do all the heavy lifting for you to make sure you’re getting real value from your policy.

Cost-cutting made easy with the right health insurance

You don’t have to be sick or always using your hospital cover to get value for money from your health fund. Common extras like dental and optical can make your policy really cost effective.

The experts at Health Insurance Comparison are here to get you value for money. We compare cover across a panel of trusted insurers to get you a better deal and make the switching process seamless.

There’s no need to worry about waiting to claim either. Switching to cheaper equivalent cover means you usually won’t need to serve any new waiting periods.

With a better-value policy, you can now minimize costs and quit worrying about your extras. Start comparing today.

Make your health insurance work harder for you, not the other way round!

*Average based on 20,400 customers in 2019. Family average based on 3,459 family customers in 2019.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.