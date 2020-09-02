How making a Will just got a whole lot easier

Let’s face it – making a Will seems complicated and it’s easy to push it to the bottom of the ‘to-do’ list. In fact, more than half Australians don’t have a Will.

And it’s not that complicated. It actually just got a whole lot easier.

Easy and online

You shop on line, do your banking on line ­– well, now you can make your Will online, with a law firm that has been dealing with Wills and Estate planning for over a century.

Maurice Blackburn’s recently launched MyLife Wills® online service lets you organise your Will in your own home. You provide your information online in as little as 30 minutes.

A consultant from Maurice Blackburn contacts you to discuss the details and answer any questions, then your Will is drawn up by a lawyer for a fixed fee. Maurice Blackburn will even store it securely for you.

Some people do write up their own Wills – you can buy a DIY kit ­– but having one professionally written by a lawyer means you have peace of mind knowing that the Will is legally valid.

Five important times to make (or update) a Will

It doesn’t matter what stage of life you’re at, if you’ve never made a Will, now is the perfect time to do it.

But if you need a major event to prompt you, here are five important life stages.

Getting married: With a new partner in life you will want to make sure you have a Will. If things don’t quite go as planned and you separate or divorce, you will need to update your will. If you’re widowed you might need to change the beneficiaries.

Starting a family: As you settle into family life you’ll want to have a Will to protect your family.

Even more important, if you have young children you will need to appoint a guardian to care for them and that will be written into the Will.

Buying a house: Whether it’s your first house, your forever house, or your much-loved beach house you’ll want to have it covered in your Will.

When you retire: If you’re downsizing, making a sea change, or buying a yacht to sail away in, you want to make sure your assets are clearly defined and who will be the beneficiaries.

It’s also a time when you might want to specify sentimental gifts for your family and loved ones.

If you become ill: Waiting until you are ill to make a Will is not ideal, but it is often the catalyst that makes people get their financial and personal affairs in order. That definitely includes making a Will.

Do it now

To protect yourself, your assets and your loved ones, now is the time to make or update your Will. Check out MyLife Wills® online today.

