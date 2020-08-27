Best burger wines

Who doesn’t love a good hamburger? All the food groups are there, and few things beat the sensation of that first, delicious bite… made even better when followed by a sip of a delectable Australian wine!

Here are our picks for the best wines to enjoy with your favourite burger – whether you’re a carnivore, fish fancier or vegetarian – to transform a simple feed into a sensational feast. Enjoy!

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER WITH TOMATO RELISH

An all-time hall-of-famer with near-universal appeal, the beloved cheeseburger is best enjoyed with a juicy mid-weight wine with no rough edges.

Pairing wine with cheeseburgers

Pair with: Grenache and GSM’s, Barbera or Merlot.

MUSHROOM AND CHORIZO BURGER WITH BLUE CHEESE SAUCE

Spicy and earthy with savoury appeal, this style of burger is best enjoyed with light to medium-weight reds with juicy, mouth-watering acidity.

Pairing wine with mushroom and chorizo burgers

Pair with: Pinot Noir, Nero d’Avola or Grenache.

LAMB BURGERS WITH TZATZIKI AND ONION JAM

Lamb and Cabernet are well known partners, but the Mediterranean addition of tzatziki means that varieties native to that part of the world will also be ideal.

Pairing wine with lamb burgers

Pair with: Cabernet and blends, Tempranillo or Sangiovese.

SATAY CHICKEN BURGER WITH ASIAN SLAW

Deliciously flavoursome with beautiful mild spice and the ‘kiss of the grill’, the Malaysian deliciousness on show in this burger makes it ideal with a plush white style.

Pairing wine with satay chicken burgers

Pair with: Chardonnay, Verdelho or Fiano.

SPICY RARE TUNA BURGER WITH ROCKET AND WASABI AIOLI

The Japanese influence in this burger is best enjoyed with the same styles you’d enjoy with sushi – namely, aromatic dry whites with zippy acidity.

Pairing wine with tuna burgers

Pair with: Riesling, Pinot Grigio or Grüner Veltliner.

POTATO AND BEAN VEGGIE BURGERS WITH HUMMUS

Fresh, healthy, textural and colourful, enjoy this new-age burger with fresh and vibrant wines, for their similarly crunchy textural appeal.

Pairing wine with veggie burgers

Pair with: Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc or Vermentino

Keep these top wine tips in mind next time you’re firing up the grill, and turn your burger feast from great to gourmet!

