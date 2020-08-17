Takeout tastings: Your go-to guide for pairing wine and Mexican

We’ve always enjoyed a taco or two, but Mexican food has really taken off in Australia in recent years… and for good reason!

Chilli, beans, cheese and sour cream… there are so many colourful flavours in this spicy cuisine, which makes wine matching an exciting experience.

Follow this easy Wine Cellar guide to bring out the best in your Mexican favourites!

NACHOS

An all-time favourite, nachos are taken to the next level when matched with a fresh and zippy Rosé or a crisp, dry white with attractive acid ‘crunch’.

Pairing wine with nachos

Matching wine styles: Dry Rosé and light, aromatic white wines.

Pair with: Rosé, Pinot Grigio, Semillon Sauvignon Blanc and Riesling

FISH TACOS

Light and fresh, fish tacos are best enjoyed with zesty, unoaked white varieties with fresh acidity, to bring out their best without overpowering the delicate flavours.

Pairing wine with fish tacos

Matching wine styles: Sparkling wines and light aromatic whites

Pair with: Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc and blends, Pinot Grigio

Takeout Tasting Mixed Dozen with BONUS Sparkling RRP $316

You Pay $174 Shop Now Takeout Tasting Red Dozen with BONUS Sparkling RRP $346

You Pay $174 Shop Now Takeout Tasting White Dozen with BONUS Sparkling RRP $286

You Pay $174 Shop Now

CHICKEN EMPANADAS

Fresh and filling with various textures, chicken empanadas can be enjoyed with mid-weight, textural dry whites, Rosé and even lighter reds.

Pairing wine with chicken empanadas

Matching wine styles: Medium weight and textural whites

Pair with: Fiano, Verdelho, Rosé or Pinot Noir

BEEF BURRITOS

With their lively spice and meaty richness, beef burritos pair deliciously with moderately rich reds, but nothing too heavy or tannic, as it will clash with any spice.

Pairing wine with beef burritos

Matching wine styles: Savoury, medium weight reds

Pair with: Tempranillo, Sangiovese, Barbera or cool climate Shiraz

CHEESE QUESADILLA

Enjoy the stringy, cheesy goodness of a quesadilla with a rich or textural white or velvety red for a moreish pairing.

Pairing wine with cheese quesadilla

Matching wine styles: Rich, textural whites and light-to-medium bodied savoury reds.

Pair with: Chardonnay, Fiano, Grenache or Pinot Noir

Keep these top wine tips in mind next time you’re ordering Mexican, and buen provecho (enjoy your meal)!

Satisfy your food and wine cravings with a Takeout Tastings Selection from Wine Selectors. Full of delightfully food-friendly wines for only $14.50 a bottle, not only will you save up to $172 off the RRP, you’ll also receive a bonus bottle of Taltarni Cuvée Rosé 2013 valued at $26 absolutely free. Stocks are limited, so don’t miss out – order yours today!

This week from Wine Cellar

Previous Articles