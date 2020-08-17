Takeout tastings: Your go-to guide for pairing wine and Mexican

We’ve always enjoyed a taco or two, but Mexican food has really taken off in Australia in recent years… and for good reason!
Chilli, beans, cheese and sour cream… there are so many colourful flavours in this spicy cuisine, which makes wine matching an exciting experience.
Follow this easy Wine Cellar guide to bring out the best in your Mexican favourites!
NACHOS
An all-time favourite, nachos are taken to the next level when matched with a fresh and zippy Rosé or a crisp, dry white with attractive acid ‘crunch’.
Pairing wine with nachos
Matching wine styles: Dry Rosé and light, aromatic white wines.
Pair with: Rosé, Pinot Grigio, Semillon Sauvignon Blanc and Riesling
FISH TACOS
Light and fresh, fish tacos are best enjoyed with zesty, unoaked white varieties with fresh acidity, to bring out their best without overpowering the delicate flavours.
Pairing wine with fish tacos
Matching wine styles: Sparkling wines and light aromatic whites
Pair with: Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc and blends, Pinot Grigio
CHICKEN EMPANADAS
Fresh and filling with various textures, chicken empanadas can be enjoyed with mid-weight, textural dry whites, Rosé and even lighter reds.
Pairing wine with chicken empanadas
Matching wine styles: Medium weight and textural whites
Pair with: Fiano, Verdelho, Rosé or Pinot Noir
BEEF BURRITOS
With their lively spice and meaty richness, beef burritos pair deliciously with moderately rich reds, but nothing too heavy or tannic, as it will clash with any spice.
Pairing wine with beef burritos
Matching wine styles: Savoury, medium weight reds
Pair with: Tempranillo, Sangiovese, Barbera or cool climate Shiraz
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Enjoy the stringy, cheesy goodness of a quesadilla with a rich or textural white or velvety red for a moreish pairing.
Pairing wine with cheese quesadilla
Matching wine styles: Rich, textural whites and light-to-medium bodied savoury reds.
Pair with: Chardonnay, Fiano, Grenache or Pinot Noir
Keep these top wine tips in mind next time you’re ordering Mexican, and buen provecho (enjoy your meal)!
