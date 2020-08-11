Three Australian job market trends and how to increase employability

During the turbulence of COVID-19, the job market has taken a severe hit. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the unemployment rate in Australia is at 7.4% (as of June 2020).

This is the highest rate since 1998 and means that there are 992,300 people currently unemployed.

For those looking for employment, it can be extremely challenging but don’t be deterred.

What are the current job market trends?

Many businesses may be considering job cuts amid the COVID-19 crisis, like Virgin Australia, who recently announced 3000 job losses.

However, some jobs are thriving and adapting to fit with the current climate. In some industries, new roles are even being created.

For example, with many Australians working from home, more technical support and technological innovation is needed.

Tradies may also find themselves busier, as people consider remodelling work, to help create suitable work-from-home environments.

Industries that have grown strongly previously are likely to still be in demand.

According to the Australian Government’s April 2020 Australian Labour Market Update, the most significant growth before COVID-19 was seen in areas such as health care and social assistance, education and training, professional, scientific and technical services, manufacturing, construction, and financial and insurance services.

According to the Australian Government’s Vacancy Report, job adverts increased by 24,600 (26.3%) in June 2020 (Source: Labour Market Information Portal).

While this is below June 2019, it’s a positive shift in the job market.

What skills are needed to fill the job gaps?

Every role requires a different skillset. However, you may have transferable skills from one job, which will be relevant in any new position.

Excellent communication skills are vital in most roles, along with computer literacy, being able to work well as part of a team and self-motivation. Plus, with a continually changing world, being a self-learner is an asset.

It’s also important to have skills in the specific area you’re pursuing, such as accounting or health care.

These skills will not only help you stand out from other job candidates but will put you in an excellent position to begin a rewarding and successful career.

How can you develop the right skills?

To develop your skills to help fit the current job gaps, consider taking a course.

