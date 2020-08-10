Takeout tastings: your go-to guide for pairing wine and Indian

We all have our favourite local Indian restaurant with its menu of must-have favourite dishes, but with its fantastic spices and countless variations, Indian cuisine can be a little difficult to match with wine.

Don’t simply opt for a cooling beer when things get a bit too spicy – get the most of out of your next Indian takeout order with this handy guide for pairing wine with some Australia’s best-loved Indian dishes!

AN EASY RULE OF THUMB

In general, when it comes to matching wine with Indian food, white drinkers are safe with a dry, savoury style like Riesling for its universal appeal, while Rosé is also another great multi-purpose option.

For the red drinkers out there, light to medium weight and savoury reds are a good choice, with Merlot working well with dishes that have a bit of heat.

SAAG PANEER (SPINACH WITH INDIAN CHEESE)

Light and aromatic whites work well with this vegetarian dish with its spinach base, cottage cheese and mild spices.

PAIRING WINE WITH SAAG PANEER

Matching wine styles: Light and aromatic or dry whites

Pair with: Sauvignon Blanc/SSB blends, Pinot Gris, Pinot Grigio, or Arneis

FISH CURRY

Wonderfully fragrant and with an interesting texture, fish curry calls for white wines that are also aromatic and deliver lovely texture.

PAIRING WINE WITH FISH CURRY

Matching wine styles: Light and aromatic or dry whites

Pair with: Riesling, Grüner Veltliner, Gewürztraminer or Verdelho

Takeout Tasting Mixed Dozen with BONUS Sparkling RRP $316

You Pay $174 Shop Now Takeout Tasting Red Dozen with BONUS Sparkling RRP $346

You Pay $174 Shop Now Takeout Tasting White Dozen with BONUS Sparkling RRP $286

You Pay $174 Shop Now

BUTTER CHICKEN

Creamy, rich, full of flavour and with a delicious mix of spices, this popular dish calls for a medium weight white wine with good acidity.

PAIRING WINE WITH BUTTER CHICKEN

Matching wine styles: Medium weight and textural whites

Pair with: Chardonnay, aged Riesling or Semillon

TANDOORI CHICKEN

Tandoori chicken is aromatic and quite smokey and often tastes almost beefy, so a light to medium weight and savoury red is the best red wine pairing. For white wine lovers, a good Riesling is also an option.

PAIRING WINE WITH TANDOORI CHICKEN

Matching wine styles: Light to medium weight and savoury reds

Pair with: Pinot Noir, Grenache/GSM blends, or Nero d’Avola

BEEF VINDALOO

Sitting at the higher end of the spice-o-meter, Vindaloo is a fiery and rich dish so avoid red wines with rich tannins as tannins will accentuate the heat.

PAIRING WINE WITH BEEF VINDALOO

Matching wine styles: Fruit driven medium weight reds

Pair with: Off-dry Rosé, Merlot and Barbera

Our final bit of advice when it comes to choosing which wines to match with Indian food?

Avoid overly tannic reds such as Nebbiolo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Tempranillo or Montepulciano – as mentioned above, their tannins will accentuate any chilli heat or bitterness within the dish, which you might find a bit overpowering!

Satisfy your food and wine cravings with a Takeout Tastings Selection from Wine Selectors. Full of delightfully food-friendly wines for only $14.50 a bottle, not only will you save up to $172 off the RRP, you’ll also receive a bonus bottle of Taltarni Cuvée Rosé 2013 valued at $26 absolutely free. Stocks are limited, so don’t miss out – order yours today!

This week from Wine Cellar

Previous Articles