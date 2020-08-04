Takeout tips: matching thai food with wine

From sweet to sour, salty to spicy, Thai food offers a flavour explosion that Australians love. Most of our major towns and cities have a great selection of Thai takeaway restaurants, making it one of our favourite go-to cuisines, whether it’s a quiet night in or a party with friends.

The breadth of flavours makes wine matching an exciting proposition too, with lots of great combinations to sample. To make your next Thai take out night a tasting extravaganza, follow our wine matching guide for pairings with some of the top Thai menu choices.

SPICY PRAWN SOUP (TOM YUM)

This aromatic and deceptively spicy dish will be balanced perfectly with a fragrant wine with generous fruit flavours and crisp acidity.

Best matched with: Light and aromatic whites

Our tip: Try a Gewürztraminer, off-dry Riesling, or Rosé

VEGETARIAN SPRING ROLLS

A wine with zesty acidity and a zippy mouthfeel is perfect with the crispy crunch of a spring roll.

Best matched with: Sparkling or dry whites

Our tip: We suggest a Sparkling wine, dry (young) Riesling, or Pinot Grigio

PAD THAI

Choose a zesty white with loads of yellow fruit depth and no oak influence to accompany this flavoursome dish.

Best matched with: Dry whites

Our tip: Pair with a Riesling (slightly aged) or Arneis, Fiano

THAI BEEF SALAD

A dry and crisp wine with bright fruit freshness is ideal with the fragrant mix of chilli, herbs and crisp vegetables in this salad.

Best matched with: Rosé or aromatic whites

Our tip: Dry Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, or Grüner Veltliner

CHICKEN GREEN CURRY

This spicy dish will be offset perfectly with a white variety with generous fruity sweetness, but fresh citrussy acidity to balance it all out.

Best matched with: Medium white and textural whites

Our tip: Go for an off-dry Riesling, Verdelho or Chardonnay

Looking for great all-rounders to match with a Thai feast? We suggest Sparkling with dishes featuring flavours like lemongrass and basil – just avoid chilli, as the bubbles may over-accentuate the spiciness. Sweeter-styled Rosé is another great choice, especially the with spicy dishes. Or, if you’re looking at a spicy seafood dish, the sweeter notes of an off-dry Riesling make for a fantastic match.

Still hungry for more? Head over to our friends at Wine Selectors to explore more top food and wine pairings, from takeout temptations to home-cooked feasts!

