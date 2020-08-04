Sponsored One of the most visited wine regions in the country!
Updated:

One of the most visited wine regions in the country!

Mount Pleasant endures as one of the Hunter Valley’s most acclaimed wineries. Credit: Wine Selectors
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Regarded as the oldest and one of the most successful wine regions in Australia, the Hunter Valley is a place like no other. From the heights of Mount View to the foothills of the Brokenback Range and the rolling countryside of the Lower Hunter, it has a beauty both austere and inviting.

Stretching some 200km north to south and 275km east to west, the region is situated near two of Australia’s oldest cities, Sydney and Newcastle. Hugely influential in the evolution of Australian wine, it is perhaps the country’s hottest, wettest growing region, and is home to some of the oldest vine stock in the world.

This variable and challenging climate requires winemakers to be constantly adapting, reflected in a new generation absorbing the heritage of the region, and exploring more modern expressions of traditional styles.

Wine Offer

Heroes of the Hunter Red Dozen with BONUS bottle

RRP $334
You Pay $195Shop Now

Heroes of the Hunter White Dozen with BONUS bottle

RRP $331
You Pay $195Shop Now

Heroes of the Hunter Mixed Dozen with BONUS bottle

RRP $332.50
You Pay $195Shop Now

LEGENDS OLD AND NEW

The Hunter is, in every sense, a meeting place of the old and new, of legacy winemaking and tireless innovation. One of the most-visited wine regions in the country, not only does it enjoy a global reputation for its Shiraz, Semillon and Chardonnay, it is also seeing growing acclaim for the quality of its alternative varietals.

Regarding the classic varieties, few do them better than Mount Pleasant. Brought to the world’s attention by the legendary winemaker Maurice O’Shea, their Rosehill and Elizabeth Vineyards are famed for their Shiraz and Semillon. Indeed, their Rosehill Vineyard Shiraz 2017 and their B-Side CF17 Dry Red 2017 are superb reflections of their legacy in dry table wines.

Phil Ryan continues to prove a powerhouse figure in Hunter winemaking. Credit: Wine Selectors

Phil Ryan, who led Mount Pleasant’s winemaking efforts for years before founding his own label, also shows just how good the Hunter is for another beloved variety, with the Phil Ryan Chardonnay 2018 over-delivering with its plush flavours and style.

Yet in keeping with the region’s pioneering spirit, there is a new wave rising in Hunter Valley wine with the growing popularity of alternatives. One of the champions of these Italian and Spanish grapes is Suzanne Little, who with her husband Ian operates the Little Wine Company.

Having first planted Sangiovese in 1999, the Littles’ have since had great success with it, as well as with Tempranillo, Gewürztraminer and most recently, Vermentino. Their proficiency with new wave styles is particularly evident in The Little Wine Company Barbera 2018 – vibrant, savoury and juicy, it’s a testament to just how good the Hunter is when winemaking smarts meets good soil.

The Little Wine Company has helped lead the charge with alternative varieties in the Hunter. Credit: Wine Selectors

It’s a region that truly spoils the wine lover with its diversity – whether you’re after the class of yesteryear or the cutting edge, the Hunter delivers. And with its sustained emphasis on refinement and experimentation, we expect its reputation for world-class wines will extend for many decades to come.

Secure yourself a taste of the Hunter Valley with a sensational Hunter Valley Heroes showcase from Wine Selectors. Featuring classic and new wave varieties from some of the region’s most acclaimed producers, it also includes a complimentary bottle of Mount Pleasant Rosehill Vineyard Shiraz 2017 (valued at $50 RRP) in the mixed and red selections, and a bottle of the Eagles Rest Maluna Chardonnay 2011 (also at $50 RRP) in the white. It’s simply sensational value at only $16.25 a bottle ­– but only while stocks last.

This week from Wine Cellar

Five top tips for ageing wine
Three regions you need to know about in WA!
Takeout tips: matching thai food with wine

Previous Articles

The sheer charm of Australia’s all-time favourite, Shiraz
Have you tried...Pinot Meunier?

Trending Now

Can I go to McDonald’s? The full list of what’s open and closed in Victoria
house-prices-knifes-edge
House prices are teetering on a knife edge as Victoria suffers second wave
Paul Bongiorno: Staving off a depression is Australia’s last best hope
Young Australians are nervous about retirement after the coronavirus hurt their finances.
Younger Australians nervous about retirement amid pandemic panic
How a happy attitude can help keep you alive
Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Martin Ferrero
Digging up the past: Sam Neill begins filming for Jurassic World 3
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video