Winter pies and their perfect wines

Buttery, crumbly, crunchy, golden and oh-so delicious – yes, it’s pastry season!

Some people love the crisp air of winter and getting all rugged up, but even if you don’t like much about our coldest months, how could you not warm to the comforting tastes of a home-made pie? The culinary version of a toasty blanket by the fire, these winter-inspired pies – complete with sumptuous wine matches – will help you navigate the coldest of days and the darkest of winter nights in the most flavoursome of ways.

CHICKEN PIE

The marriage of chicken and pastry is one of the classics and is always a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Chicken pies are best enjoyed with fuller white styles like a Chardonnay or on-trend Viognier. If you prefer red wines, we suggest choosing a lighter-style red like Pinot Noir.

SHEPHERD’S PIE



Whilst not technically a pie, shepherd’s pies are a gently textured and comforting family favourite, worthy of inclusion on any pie-lover’s menu and great enjoyed with a red like Tempranillo. Or, experiment a little with Barbera, GSM, Sangiovese – you can’t really go wrong.

CREAMY FISH PIE

Rich, decadent and velvety, a pie of such substance and texture as a creamy fish pie is best matched with richer, more textural whites. Try an aged Riesling, but Chardonnay, Roussanne or Fiano also make great accompaniments.

CHUNKY BEEF, MUSHROOM AND RED WINE PIE



Another firm favourite – but really, what pie isn’t – the combination of rich meat, pepper, earthy mushrooms and red wine makes richer, spicier reds like Shiraz an ideal choice for this classic winter pie. Alternatively, Durif, Mourvèdre, Malbec are also hard to beat.

There you have it – the best wine matches for your favourite winter pies. Now set your tastebuds to savour and settle in for a rustic feast that can’t be beat!

