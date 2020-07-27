The exceptional Yarra Valley

Victoria’s wine story began in the gorgeous Yarra Valley region, and today, over 180 years later, it’s one of the world’s leading regions for cool climate varietals like Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

Less than an hour from Melbourne’s CBD by car, the lush rolling hills and thriving food and wine culture of the Yarra make it the perfect getaway destination for wine lovers and foodies alike.

Here are some of our top cellar door destinations to explore when the yearning for the Yarra takes hold!

HELEN & JOEY ESTATE

Established in 2010, Helen & Joey Estate is a family owned winery producing outstanding cool climate wines from their 85-acre vineyard located in the Yarra’s Gruyere sub region. Nestled in the Warramate foothills, a visit to their cellar door will leave you feeling like part of the family.

GIANT STEPS

Located in Healesville, the Giant Steps complex is a fantastic wine and food experience that shouldn’t be missed. The remarkable venue features a restaurant, café, private dining rooms and a cellar door built directly within their working winery separated by floor to ceiling glass. Visitors are surrounded by the winemaking process with tastings held in the barrel hall tasting room allowing further insight into the happenings of vintage.

DE BORTOLI YARRA VALLEY ESTATE

One of Australia’s iconic wine producers, De Bortoli Wines was founded in Griffith, NSW in 1928, with their Yarra Valley Estate established in 1987 by Leanne De Bortoli and her husband Steve Webber, De Bortoli’s chief winemaker. The vineyard’s cellar door is set in a stunning location with vines in every direction, and the extensive selection of local and imported cheeses perfectly complements De Bortoli’s excellent cool climate Yarra Valley wines.

TARRAWARRA ESTATE

The spectacular TarraWarra Estate cellar door is built into the earth of the winery’s rolling hillside and is a stunning place to sample their premium-quality wines. Serving delicious dishes inspired by the estate’s kitchen garden and prepared by head chef Mark Ebbels, the renowned restaurant further cements TarraWarra as an exceptional Yarra Valley winery experience.

ROB DOLAN WINES

Located in Warrandyte just 30 minutes from Melbourne CBD, Rob Dolan’s farmhouse cellar door combines welcoming spaces where you can taste Rob’s premium wines, and is the perfect place to commence or conclude any visit to the Yarra Valley. Enjoy a platter of local produce including pâté, terrine, olives, Stone & Crow cheeses, as well as a fantastic range of Rob Dolan pickles, pastes, relishes and jellies.

With over 80 wineries studded throughout the gorgeous scenery of the Yarra, there’s no shortage of destinations to explore to whet your wine loving appetite. Take our word for it – it’s an experience you won’t soon forget!

