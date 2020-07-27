5 biggest wine myths busted!

Given its romance and nuance, the world of wine has understandably fostered a number of misconceptions and myths. Below, we bust some of the most common furphies about wine – let’s begin!

MYTH 1: ALL WINE GETS BETTER WITH AGE

Fact: A lot of wine in Australia is made to drink within 12-18 months. There’s a real trend at the moment, especially with reds, for winemakers to craft young, fresh wines to drink immediately rather than to age. You can still find wines that are made to age for decades, naturally, with Hunter Valley Semillon and Australian Shiraz being great examples.

MYTH 2: BOTTLES OF WINE SEALED WITH A CORK ARE BETTER THAN THOSE WITH A SCREW-CAP

Fact: In a perfect world, the perfect cork is the perfect closure. In reality, however, perfect corks are extremely rare. Screw-caps eliminate many of the problems that can come with corks such as cork taint, oxidation and leakage, giving the wine-lover confidence they’re getting quality and consistency.

MYTH 3: BLENDED WINES ARE INFERIOR

Fact: This myth has been driven by Australia’s insatiable thirst for single variety wines. However, one of the ironies of this is that some of Australia’s greatest wines ever made were blends. In fact, one of the most famous blended wines in the world is Champagne. Blended wines are a classic case of the end product being greater than the sum of its parts.

​MYTH 4: A HEAVIER BOTTLE EQUALS HIGHER QUALITY

Fact: Bottles with thicker glass are pricier because there is a higher investment in the packaging process, but it says nothing about the wine quality. It’s the classic ‘perception vs reality’ trap – don’t fall for it!

MYTH 5: THE CORRECT SERVING TEMPERATURE FOR RED WINE IS “ROOM TEMPERATURE”

Fact: The ideal temperature to serve red wine is 14-18ºC. Serving it too warm will dull the aromas – and ultimately the flavours – in full-bodied red wine. Room temperature in Australia during the peak of summer may be anywhere from 25–35ºC, so don’t be afraid to pop your favourite red wine in the fridge for half an hour before your barbeque – unless, of course, it’s come from a temperature-controlled environment.

There you have it – the 5 biggest myths in wine, busted! For more vital wine wisdom, be sure to visit our other Wine Focus articles here and here, or visit Wine Selectors for even more tips!

This week from Wine Cellar

Previous Articles