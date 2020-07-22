Vaping in Australia: Changing laws, changing habits

The Australian government recently announced a ban on personal importation of vaping devices and nicotine refills.

Though it was originally due to start on July 1, the federal Health Minister Greg Hunt changed his mind a few days earlier, instead stating the ban would be delayed until January 1, 2021.

What led to the change in the law?

According to the National Drug Strategy Household Survey in 2016, about 227,000 Australian adults used e-cigarettes, with 97,000 using them daily.

Many of these were smokers who had quit cigarettes and switched to the “safer” option of vaping.

To back the benefits of vaping, a study by the British government found that the risk of developing cancer is 250 times higher through smoking cigarettes. This is simply because cigarettes contain tar, the leading cause of lung cancer; which e-cigarettes don’t produce.

There are three main problems with vaping, though, according to the Australian government and Cancer Council of Australia:

There isn’t enough evidence or research to support vaping and whether or not it has long-term effects (good or bad) on health. Non-smokers are becoming addicted to nicotine because they’re following a vaping “trend”. And, Reports state there were an increased number of cases of nicotine poisoning, including that of a toddler in 2018.

It is because of the lack of hard evidence that proves vaping is safer than cigarettes that the Australian government has decided it would rather not take the risk.

What does this mean for people trying to quit smoking?

A study in 2019 stated that e-cigarettes were more effective to help people quit smoking than patches. As such, many quit-smoking advocates believe it will be detrimental and will actually lead people to continue smoking cigarettes – as they seemingly have no better alternative.

The good news is that the legislation won’t apply to non-nicotine products, and there is an abundance of nicotine-free vapes on the market.

If smokers are trying to break the habit itself, they can still vape – breathing in scents like bubblegum, lime, banana ice-cream, and even chocolate. For companies like Vapestore, the new regulations will simply lead to changes in the way products are distributed and marketed.

When the laws change, the only way for people to access vaporiser nicotine products will be with a doctor’s prescription and border control will be checking international mail. Anyone who breaches the ban could face fines of up to $222,000.

