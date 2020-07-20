The legendary Barossa

Home to some of Australia’s most esteemed winemakers, the Barossa Valley is a wine destination like no other.

Only a short drive from Adelaide will get you to one of Australia’s most historic wine regions, the Barossa Valley.

A site of constant reinvention that yet retains its unmistakable heritage, here is just a snapshot of our must-visit cellar doors – old and new alike!

Château Tanunda

At 130 years young, Château Tanunda is one of the Barossa’s most historically significant wineries. Owned by the Geber family since 2000, the château is referred to as “The Birthplace of the Barossa” and was built in 1890 in just five months. Whether your interest is in award-winning wines, iconic architecture, or even a relaxing game of croquet, it offers something for everyone.

Peter Lehmann

It’s impossible to overstate the contributions of the ‘man who saved the Barossa’ during the wine glut of the late 1970s. Hoffman Cellar, built on the banks of the Para River in the 1880s, is one of the region’s original wineries and now the Peter Lehmann cellar door. With its grand red gum bar and old-world charm, it’s a fitting place to experience one of the country’s most exceptional wine ranges.

Yalumba

Established in 1849, Yalumba is one of Australia’s most iconic wine labels. Their impressive wine room – once an old brandy store – is the perfect place to sample the wide range of wines on offer. A visit to their grounds during the week may reward you with seeing the cooperage in action, alive with the fragrant spice of their handmade barrels.

Henschke

Visiting the Henschke cellar door, built in the 1860s by Johann Christian Henschke, is one of the most captivating wine experiences in the Barossa. This intimate, charming space is a showcase and celebration of the Henschke family’s winemaking prowess, and their ability to continually produce wines of international renown.

Fresh faces on the scene

Looking to discover something new? Visit Pindarie, a beautifully restored rural property where you can sample their signature Shiraz, Sangiovese, Tempranillo, Montepulciano, and Cabernet Sauvignon, grown from their red brown earth and limestone soils.

Z Wines is the creation of Janelle and Kristen Zerk, the only sister duo in the region to produce, own and operate their own winery. Their new Cellar Door, on Tanunda’s main street, plays host to live music to provide an utterly charming experience.

Lastly, stop by Purple Hands for a relaxed tasting that takes you through their range of innovative wines in an intimate setting out on the tasting deck, with views across Marananga.

Of course, this just scratches the surface of what’s on offer for wine lovers in the Barossa. Wherever you find yourself, you won’t be disappointed!

