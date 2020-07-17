Reasons to Celebrate Christmas in July

Dreaming of a white Christmas? In Australia, your chances of a white Christmas in December are slim, and usually we’re more interested in taking off layers, than we are of eating them. But that’s why we have Christmas in July, a tradition which dates back over 100 years.

Christmas in July is celebrated in Australia, South Africa and New Zealand in the middle of winter, between July 9 and July 19.

According to Pamper Hamper Gifts, celebrating Christmas in July is a chance to indulge, rejoice and savour the delights of a cold-weather festive season. From in-house movie nights to cosy, family dinners with all the festive trimmings, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Time With Loved Ones

The most important part about Christmas in July is spending time with family and friends. Although some of us are in isolation this year, that doesn’t mean we can’t join together online to celebrate. And thanks to Zoom parties, Facebook messenger, and other apps, it’s easier than ever to get the whole family together for a few moments of laughter.

The Variety

There are many ways to celebrate Christmas in July. You could replicate the winter wonderland spirit of the northern hemisphere, and even include an Ugly Jumpers competition. Venture into the snow (if you have the freedom to do so), rug up and take the family to an ice skating rink, enjoy a picnic in the mountains, or deck the halls at home with decorations, lights and carols!

The Food

There’s never a better excuse for good food, than Christmas! From roast turkey and vegetables, or hot hams and apple pie; winter is by far a much better time to enjoy all the traditional Christmas delights that are usually left behind in favour of BBQs and salad (thanks to the summer heat).

The Gifts

There’s no doubt one of the best parts about Christmas, after family-time, is the excitement of opening up a few gifts. And even though it’s not really Christmas, it doesn’t stop the festive-themed goodies from making a splash! A gift hamper is the perfect way to celebrate Christmas in July and Pamper Hamper Gifts has a variety of gourmet foods in gourmet gifts for sweet and savoury palates. From sweet treats to Champagne, whiskey to boutique beers, chocolate to nibbles; there’s something for everyone. Send a gift to loved ones interstate via the mail, or if you’re in iso, why not treat yourself? You deserve it!

It’s Competition Time!

To celebrate Iso Christmas in July, Pamper Hamper Gifts are giving away THREE delicious hampers! The Chocolate and Raspberry Delight Hamper, Meet Me In Bora Bora Hamper, and the Red Wine and Nibbles Hamper are filled with treats that will give you a warm, tingling feeling on a cold winter’s night.

To enter the draw, submit your most creative Iso Christmas in July scenario of 50 words or less. Entries close on 31 July, 2020 and winners will be notified 7 August, 2020. Entries will be judged on creative merit, warm-hearted celebration style, and their ability to embrace the true festive spirit. ENTER NOW.