Escape the city and secure a 3-bedroom home for just $367,000

If you prioritise space, quality and affordability, look no further than LINX Residences. The boutique collection of apartments, to be delivered by AR Developments, will see the creation of a vibrant new residential precinct in Kallangur, just 28 kilometres from central Brisbane.

For discerning buyers who want to escape the city and enjoy the tranquillity of a palatial home, LINX Residences offers the perfect solution at an affordable price. With dual-storey 3-bed, 2.5 bathroom homes starting at just $367,000, you’ll be impressed by the incredible value on offer, giving you a coveted low maintenance lifestyle.

The design

Crafted using high-quality materials and bespoke finishes, LINX Residences have been designed to stand the test of time. Choose from a selection of spacious 141m – 149m floorplans, and customise your dream home to complement your lifestyle. Each home has been designed to allow for an abundance of natural light to fill living areas, and the north-facing aspect means residents can enjoy plenty of sunshine year-round.

The amenities

The master-planned precinct features meticulous landscaping with lush planting and designated parkland. LINX residents will also have access to a communal barbeque area with a resort-style pool for resident-use in summer months.

The location

With the flexibility to head to Brisbane CBD in under 40 minutes, or relax poolside at your Kallangur home, LINX Residences boasts a unique offering for buyers looking for the optimum lifestyle balance.

If you’re interested in finding out more about LINX Residences in Kallangur, reach out to a sales agent via Urban today as there are only 107 townhomes available and these homes aren’t likely to be on the market long at this price!