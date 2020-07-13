As Melbourne speaks of style and Chadstone speaks of luxury, one address unites them both – Collins & Bates

Brought to you by developer Aultun Property Group and Point Architects, Collins & Bates are two individually styled buildings portrayed to convey a sense of distinction and identity, allowing residents to enjoy a sense of boutique living in surroundings that feel familiar and well-connected.

Located just 15 minutes from the most iconic and largest fashion capitals in the Southern Hemisphere, Chadstone Shopping Centre, never be without access to over 600 stores with the latest fashion, high-end luxury items, fine dining, and entertainment options.

Within walking distance of the Holmesglen Institute, the charming village of cafes, local shops, and restaurants on Warrigal Road Holmesglen Station with an under 25-minute train ride into the CBD, you’ll find yourself in love with your new neighbourhood.

Designed for individuality and comfort, the peaceful residence provides one-bedroom apartments starting from $399,000, two-bedroom apartments starting from $520,000. Three-bedroom apartments are now sold out.

Living areas extend into leafy courtyards, which in turn create a discrete garden backdrop to the bedrooms, and the perfect setting to entertain or unwind.

Discover the exclusive Collins & Bates residences and explore all they have to offer, from thoughtfully crafted architecture to an exceptional location.

Open home inspections will be available at the display suite located at 1234 Nepean Highway, Cheltenham, and 314 Stephensons Road, Mount Waverley. Make a booking via Urban.