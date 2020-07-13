Art Deco inspired, The Catalina embodies the pinnacle of luxury apartment living on Chevron Island

The Catalina, rising boldly on the waterfront of Chevron Island, draws inspiration from the Art Deco influences and vibrant village atmosphere of South Beach Miami, representing striking architectural style and an unrivaled central location. Developed by Marquee Developments and designed by the acclaimed BDA architecture firm, The Catalina will bring 75 two and three-bedroom residences with sweeping views of the Nerang River, connecting this unique island site with the Gold Coast’s famous beaches to the east and the highly anticipated Home of the Arts (HOTA) cultural precinct to the south.

Centrally located in the heart of the Gold Coast, Chevron Island enjoys a rich history as one of the first exclusive residential islands to be developed in the city, positioned within the island offers a peaceful tree-lined neighbourhood surrounded by some of the Gold Coast’s premier waterfront homes.

The foyer elegantly celebrates a two-level void that is bathed in dappled light created by the Art Deco block wall featured on the level above, providing residents with the perfect welcome home.

Inside the apartments, an open floor plan design blurs the line between inside and out, inviting breathtaking views of the Gold Coast skyline and waterways directly into your living room and filtering light throughout the entire apartment. Incorporating soft tones and textures that complement its island setting, each living space represents a convergence of contemporary style and timeless simplicity.

The entertainer’s kitchen incorporates polished stone benchtops and premium European appliances, each kitchen marries cutting edge design with absolute practicality. Open floor design joins the living room with the kitchen, creating the ultimate space to cook, relax or entertain guests.

Carefully selected stone finishes, contemporary tapware, and timber cabinetry complement an elegantly fitted shower to create a spacious yet functional ensuite bathroom adjoined by walk-in robe.

Residents can take advantage of the incredible amenities right at their doorstep including:

Resort Pool

Sauna

Rooftop Pavilion & Lounges

Outdoor Entertainer’s Kitchen & BBQ

Yoga

Hydrotherapy Shower

Treatment Rooms

Residents’ Dining

Gymnasium

Private Cinema

The Catalina embodies the pinnacle of luxury apartment living with an unbeatable selection of resident amenities that promotes wellness as well as lifestyle.

The rooftop pavilion captures panoramic views of the Gold Coast skyline, waterways and HOTA, and provides a front-row seat for fireworks, light shows and live events. For more information about The Catalina, request a call from a sales agent via Urban.