How to win your health insurance for a year

Looking for ways to cut down your household expenses?

Switching your health insurance to cheaper equivalent cover is one way to put a little bit more back in your pocket – and thanks to healthinsurancecomparison.com.au you might just save even more by getting your premium paid for a whole year!

To enter, all you have to do is compare and switch your cover with Health Insurance Comparison before August 31.

It’s free to enter and switch policies. Health Insurance Comparison doesn’t charge a fee or mark up costs: all prices are direct from the insurers.

Even if you don’t win, you could make some major savings by comparing your health cover.

In 2019, Health Insurance Comparison saved their customers an average of $380.79 on their policies while still maintaining their desired level of cover.*

By comparing and switching to a cheaper policy, you could also beat the annual health fund premium increase in October this year.

What’s more, if you take out equivalent cover, you won’t have to incur any new waiting periods.

Finally, if you don’t have health insurance yet, and are turning 31 this year, taking out an eligible policy now could help you avoid Lifetime Health Cover loading (LHC).

Health Insurance Comparison’s advisers understand your health needs are evolving every year.

They’ll help you filter through policies to ensure you’re covered for what you need and you’re not paying for what you don’t, as well as finding insurers who have agreements with private hospitals close to you.

Comparing and switching is simple and stress-free.

Your adviser will deal with the policy transfer process from start to finish, help with paperwork and is available on an ongoing basis to answer all your questions.

It’s quick and easy to get started. Compare policies today in a few clicks and you might just win free health insurance for a whole year.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.

*Based off 20,400 customers during 2019.