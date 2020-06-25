Melbourne city to welcome brand new residential tower with a rooftop garden

For buyers who dream of living at the heart of one of the world’s most liveable cities, Central Equity’s Parkhill Apartments could be the answer. From a 7-day concierge service and round the clock security, to a state-of-the-art gymnasium and rooftop garden, Parkhill sets a high standard of modern inner-city living.

The apartments

With 161 one and two-bedroom homes on offer, each stylish apartment boasts stunning 2.7 metre high ceilings with floor-to-ceiling joinery creating a spacious, light-filled living environment. The gourmet kitchens are equipped with the latest Miele appliances, stunning stone benchtops and all the modern luxuries.

The bathrooms are fully tiled and include German tapware and semi-frameless shower screens. Each home also consists of a euro-laundry complete with a washing machine and dryer, a concealed air-conditioning unit and double glazed joinery throughout the property.

Tiled balconies extend from bedrooms and living areas, giving residents their own sanctuary to enjoy Melbourne’s iconic city skyline.

The amenities

Parkhill features a palatial ground floor lobby, where residents can access a complimentary concierge service.

A relaxing sky garden provides a tranquil space for residents to sit amongst nature or enjoy a barbeque with friends and family. There’s also a rooftop gymnasium for resident-use, which features stunning views of the city and beyond.

In addition to the fantastic amenities on offer, Parkhill offers residents two levels of secure basement car parking.

The location

Just a stone’s throw from Queen Victoria Markets, residents will love being able to pick up fresh produce every weekend and enjoy a coffee or brunch at Melbourne’s top cafes. Also within walking distance is Flagstaff Gardens, world-class public transport and Marvel Stadium. For students, Melbourne’s renowned universities are only a tram ride away.

With homes starting at $479,000, these apartments won’t be on the market long. To learn more about Parkhill, reach out to a sales agent via Urban today.