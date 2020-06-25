Sponsored Immerse yourself in Canberra’s most exciting and progressive suburbs, your new home at M42 awaits

Immerse yourself in Canberra’s most exciting and progressive suburbs, your new home at M42 awaits

Core Developments is bringing 68 apartments to Braddon, Canberra. Photo: Urban.com.au
Located within walking distance of Canberra Civic Centre and prominent business districts, immerse yourself in the creativity and progressive nature of the vibrant suburb surrounding you.

Core Developments is bringing 68 apartments to Mort Street, Braddon. Architecturally designed by Judd.Studio, M42’s 1,2 & 3 bedroom apartments reinvigorate living off the city’s heartbeat. A rare opportunity to live among the hustle of the local culinary scene, capitalise on the suburbs creativity, and relish in the comfort of a contemporary home on the city’s edge.

Key selling points include:

  • Quiet tree-lined avenues
  • Iconic location
  • Walking distance to CBD, Canberra Centre, Australian National University
  • Reasonably priced
  • Well-designed floorplans with quality inclusions
M42 is coming to Braddon, the shopping and foodie precinct of Canberra.

Mixed commercial units on the ground floor and first floor are suitable for cafes, restaurants, retail and offices. All you have to do is go downstairs for your morning coffee or peruse the street for local, diverse cuisine.

On the top floor, there are only four three-bedroom apartments offering an incredibly spacious floor coverage, perfect for families or downsizers.

Residences include two stylish colour selections, to personalise your space, LED downlights throughout, individual multi-split systems, double glazed windows and sliding doors leading out to your private balcony, connected seamlessly to interior living spaces.

M42’s kitchens are spacious

The kitchens are spacious featuring Smeg and Fisher & Paykel appliances, 20mm stone benchtops, soft close cabinet doors and drawers. Private underground parking and lockable storage cages are provided to each apartment, with an intercom connected to the front entrance, promising a secure environment.

For more information, reach out to an M42 sales agent via Urban.

