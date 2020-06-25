Become part of one of Melbourne’s fastest growing communities

Stirling 230 rises in the heart of Beaconsfield, in a growing community set to become one of Melbourne’s biggest growth areas.

Only a 40-minute drive to Melbourne’s CBD (off-peak), Beaconsfield offers a laid back lifestyle that’s connected to the city.

Stirling 230 includes a collection of thoughtfully designed homes, all featuring double garages, low maintenance backyards, and a 6-star energy rating.

Choose between four internal colour schemes to truly make your home personable to you and your family and have all the work done for you on your behalf.

From landscaping to your letterbox, bathroom benchtops to built-in robes, Fairhaven Homes take care of all the details so that you can simply move in and enjoy.

Designed thoughtfully by Fairhaven Homes architects, living areas are open plan, making entertaining a breeze and your home warm and welcoming.

Sliding doors are large and connect you seamlessly to your private landscaped garden for all the family to enjoy. Interior colours and materials have been specially selected by interior designers, including reconstituted stone for benchtops, chrome handles for kitchen cupboards, and a gloss finish to skirting, architraves, and doors.

Each home features ample storage throughout, including built-in robes for all bedrooms, a walk-in linen cupboard in the laundry, and a large storage alcove in the garage.

Stirling 230 is only minutes from Beaconsfield Train Station, connecting you to the CBD and surrounding suburbs, Westfield Fountain Gate, with over 450 shops at your fingertips, and Berwick Town centre for all your essential needs. Beaconsfield is growing and Stirling 230 is part of that growth, with a new Officer Town Centre and future planned shopping centre all located within walking distance from your front doorstep.

The well-connected area also gives you immediate access to childcare facilities, sporting and recreational reserves, and off-lead dog parks as well as leading schools.

Live modern in a home that is built to last at Stirling 230 by Fairhaven Homes. Secure your new home with a minimum 10% deposit and pay the rest once your home is complete. For more information reach out to a Fairhaven Homes sales consultant via Urban.