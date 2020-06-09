How to outsmart health insurers and reduce your bills

As we get older, the way we look after ourselves and our family’s health changes. But over time you may find your private health insurance doesn’t reflect how your life has evolved.

Thankfully, it’s easy to find policies that reflect your needs and provide savings on your current health cover – if you’re clever.

For example, swapping to an equivalent policy often means you can get your health insurance at a lower price without incurring any new waiting periods. Or you could do a quick review of your policy to check if you’re paying for extras you no longer need.

Sometimes, though, events out of your control can make a big impact on your policy. In an example of how quickly things can change, it has recently been revealed that from June 8, more than one million Australians under six private funds will not be fully covered when visiting 42 private hospitals.

If you’re a member of Australian Unity, Teachers Health Fund, CUA Health, Reserve Bank Health Society, CBHS Corporate Health or CBHS Health Fund, you will no longer be able to access treatment at Healthscope private hospitals without incurring out of pocket expenses.

As Healthscope is the second-largest hospital provider in Australia, you will have significantly less options for your treatment if you are with one of the funds involved in the dispute. You may be tempted to cancel your policy, especially if you’re experiencing financial strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there’s no need to panic and remove your safety net altogether. You can still find the savings you need by comparing policies and lowering your premiums, while still enjoying the protection of private health cover.

Whether you’re a member of one of the funds in dispute with Healthscope, or you’re simply looking to save on your health insurance bills, it’s easier than you think to find a policy that offers you better value for money.

Five ways you can save on your health insurance

Trim your extras. Most people get the most value from their health insurance when they use all their extras. If you only really take out your membership card twice a year at the dentist, it’s likely you can save a significant amount on your policy by shaving off those unneeded extras. Review your hospital cover. You may still be paying for obstetrics long after you’ve had your last child, or be in your 20s and be paying for hip replacement surgery. Check your policy to find out exactly where your money is going and see if you can lower your hospital cover to better suit your circumstances. Increase your excess. If you’re not expecting a hospital stay in the next couple of years, you can also increase your excess for a reduced premium. While you’ll have to pay more if you do end up being hospitalised, it’s a simple way to reduce your payments and free up some cash quickly. Take advantage of age-based discounts. Many young people believe they don’t need private health insurance, but you can find savings if you take out a policy while you’re under 30. Some funds offer discounts of up to 10 per cent for Australians aged 18-29 who take out private cover and if you apply before your 31st birthday, you won’t be hit by Lifetime Health Cover (LHC) loading in addition to your premium. Shop around before September. Your health needs are changing all the time, so regularly reviewing your cover ensures you’re never paying more than you have to. With annual premium increases postponed until October, now is the perfect time to explore your options.

